Flashback: Biden remained defiant, said he was ‘not going anywhere’ before dropping out for ‘democracy’

President Biden remained defiant about his re-election prospects in the weeks following his debate performance, telling pundits and crowds that he was "not going anywhere" before abruptly ending his campaign.

Biden publicly addressed the nation on Wednesday for the first time after announcing Sunday that he had withdrawn from the 2024 race.

"In recent weeks, it has become clear to me that I need to unite my party in this critical endeavor. I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America's future, all merited a second term. But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition," the president said.

"So, I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It's the best way to unite our nation. I know there was a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There's also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now," he continued.

His address to the nation came after a July 21 tweet where Biden posted a letter announcing that he would suspend his 2024 campaign.

The unprecedented announcement came as an increasing number of Democrat lawmakers had begun to publicly call for Biden to step aside and the party's leadership reportedly was engaged in efforts to convince Biden, 81, he could not win in November's general election against former President Trump.

Biden was also diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 16 on the heels of a series of interviews that failed to reassure Democratic politicians and voters that he could successfully serve another four years.

Despite an avalanche of pressure from Democratic colleagues, Hollywood stars, pundits and top donors, Biden repeatedly stressed that he was committed to winning re-election in the weeks leading up to his withdrawal.

On several occasions, Biden told crowds of supporters that he had no plans to pass the baton.

"What's Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out? What's he going to do?" Biden asked a crowd in Madison, Wisconsin, on July 5. "Well, here's my answer. I am running and going to win again."

"We're not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere," Biden said three days later while calling into MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "Listen, I wouldn't be running if I didn't absolutely believe that I am the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in 2024."

Biden also threw cold water on the idea that his party would push him aside.

During a July 5 sit-down interview with the president, George Stephanopoulos asked Biden what would happen if fellow Democrats called for him to withdraw – a prediction that eventually came to fruition.

"They're not going to do that," Biden chuckled.

"You're sure?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"Well, yeah, I'm sure," Biden replied. "Look, I mean, if the Lord Almighty came down and said 'Joe, get out of the race,' I would get out of the race, but the Lord Almighty's not coming down."

Biden also whispered that "it was not going to happen" on July 11 when hypothesizing about the idea he could be replaced at the Democratic convention.

A day later, Biden said that he had become the party's nominee because of the voters and "no one else."

"Not the press, not the pundits, not the insiders, not donors. You, the voters, you decided. No one else and I'm not going anywhere," Biden said.

Biden has since endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him on the ticket.