John Fetterman

Fetterman annoyed by repeated Shapiro questions: 'Why are we talking about this weird stuff?'

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was on the shortlist to be Kamala Harris' running mate

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman responded to questions on whether he advised Kamala Harris against picking his own governor Josh Shapiro as a running mate.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., pushed back at MSNBC’s Katy Tur’s repeated questions regarding his feelings towards Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro following claims he warned Kamala Harris about having Shapiro on the presidential ticket.

Fetterman appeared on MSNBC Wednesday to discuss Harris’ recent choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. During the segment, Tur referenced a past Politico report suggesting he advised the campaign days earlier that Shapiro was too focused on "his own personal ambitions" to be considered.

"So is it true? Did you or your team have concerns about Shapiro that you took to the Harris team?" Tur asked.

"No, I never directed anyone on my team or anyone to do that. So that’s just not true," Fetterman answered.

John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro

One of the Democratic Party's most recognizable figures, Sen. Fetterman, reportedly warned against Vice President Harris picking Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro as her running mate. (Getty Images)

FETTERMAN SKEPTICAL OF HARRIS PICKING GOV. SHAPIRO AS RUNNING MATE, SOURCES SAY: REPORT

Tur followed up, "Did you have any concerns about Shapiro as a possible pick here?"

"No, my [only] issue that ever existed with the current governor has nothing to do with anything that’s been talked about or any kind of public baggage within that article," Fetterman said, adding his conflict only came from their time on Pennsylvania's Board of Pardons together.

However, Tur later remarked how during Shapiro’s remarks at a Pennsylvania rally introducing Walz as the VP candidate, Fetterman did not stand or applaud the governor.

"Is this just one of those old political rivalries in the same state or deeper policy issues like ones you reference on sentencing?" Tur asked.

"If you’d like to ask, you can ask him," Fetterman replied.

"I’ll ask you both," Tur interjected.

John Fetterman on MSNBC

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman discussed Kamala Harris' recent choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. (MSNBC screenshot)

"But I thought I was here to talk about, you know, where we’re at now," Fetterman added.

Tur then shifted to asking Fetterman to respond to accusations Harris was discouraged from picking Shapiro based on his Jewish heritage and his pro-Israel stance in its war against Hamas.

"I just don’t understand why we’re talking about a choice that was already made. I was very clear that the vice president is perfectly capable of picking whoever they want. They have effectively unlimited funding. She has access to every Democratic expert, and she made her choice. And that’s where we’re at right now," Fetterman said.

Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Josh Shaprio

Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., was chosen over Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Penn., to be Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' running mate.  (Getty Images)

"And [Walz]’s right on the stage right now in Wisconsin, and why are we talking about this weird stuff? I don’t understand that," he said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.