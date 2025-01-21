Ex-Obama aide tells Colbert why Democrats lost in 2024: 'The Democratic Party needs to learn to listen'

Ex-Obama aide and co-host of the "Pod Save America" podcast, Jon Favreau, asked Stephen Colbert why he thinks Democrats lost the 2024 presidential election on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," Monday night.

"I think the Democratic Party needs to learn to listen to people. We just spent the last four years where a majority of Americans said prices are too high, inflation is too high, and the White House said, 'No, everything is great. Look at all these statistics,'" claimed Favreau.

The podcast host continued, criticizing Democrats' initial decision to run former President Joe Biden in 2024.

"The majority of people said we don’t want Joe Biden to run again because he’s too old, and he should make room for someone else, and the White House said, ‘No, no, no, we’re good. The polls are wrong. He’s just going to run again, and it’s fine'," stated Favreau.

Favreau added, "We [Democrats] have consistently, as a party, felt like being right is enough and being right is not enough. You have to persuade people to believe what you’re saying. I think that’s what Democrats have to do."

Colbert responded, "Love it," over applause from the audience.

Tommy Vietor, also an ex-Obama aide and co-host of "Pod Save America," gave President Trump credit for his part in securing the most recent cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Colbert then asked Vietor what had changed since the last cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas that fell through last May.

"I think President Trump winning and putting pressure on Netanyahu and Hamas," responded Vietor.

"So he [Trump] deserves credit?" Colbert asked.

Vietor responded, "He does. He deserves a lot of credit. I think Biden’s team did the diplomatic spade work and Trump helped get it done, and it’s important." The former Obama aide also noted that there is still more work that needs to be done by the Trump administration going forward.

Colbert immediately changed topics after Vietor's response, asking Favreau what he thought of Biden's preemptive pardons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised both Trump and Biden for their roles in advancing negotiations for the cease-fire. Netanyahu thanked Biden for his commitment and lauded Trump’s assertion that Gaza should never again become a "haven for terrorism."

The most recent cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas was announced last Wednesday, with 33 hostages being released by Hamas over six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians currently imprisoned by Israel.

