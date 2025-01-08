Ex-NY state senator taunts New Yorker upset with congestion toll: 'Get over it'

Ex-NY state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi faced backlash online after telling a New York City man on X, who was upset over the new congestion toll, to "get over it."

Biaggi was responding to a video on Monday posted to X of an Upper East Side resident, identified as Andrew in the post, explaining how the congestion toll personally affects him, discussing how he had to "pay $9 to go around the block," adding that "something needs to be sorted out for Manhattan residents."

"Lord Jesus, get over it," was Biaggi's response on X.

This response by Biaggi prompted immediate backlash from users on X, many feeling her response was insensitive.

"What's your net worth Biaggi and why do you hate working people so much?" asked one user.

"'Get over it you poors!' - Alessandra Biaggi," another mocked.

Another user responded, "Not everybody has the money to afford this. How are people going to simply 'get over it' you insensitive clown."

Biaggi's subsequent posts to X were flooded with "get over it" comments from users reminding the ex-senator that her comment did not land well with them.

When asked for comment by Fox News Digital, Biaggi responded, "Congestion pricing is a modern solution to funding our subways. Any person who rides the subway knows that they're in desperate need of updates that require funding. This should have happened sooner."

Biaggi added, "If New Yorkers want something to be angry about, it should be that [New York Gov. Kathy] Hochul is allowing Andrew Cuomo to spend millions of New York taxpayers' money to retaliate against his credible sexual assault victims."