Ex-NY state senator taunts New Yorker upset with congestion toll: 'Get over it'

Ex-NY State Senator drew fire online after telling upset local to 'get over' NYC congestion toll

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Published
FDNY union leaders warn new congestion toll will delay response times Video

FDNY union leaders warn new congestion toll will delay response times

Uniformed Firefighters Association president Andrew Ansbro and Uniformed Fire Officers Association president Jim Brosi join 'Fox & Friends' to explain their efforts against the newly implemented congestion pricing and the impact the toll will have.

Ex-NY state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi faced backlash online after telling a New York City man on X, who was upset over the new congestion toll, to "get over it."

Biaggi was responding to a video on Monday posted to X of an Upper East Side resident, identified as Andrew in the post, explaining how the congestion toll personally affects him, discussing how he had to "pay $9 to go around the block," adding that "something needs to be sorted out for Manhattan residents."

"Lord Jesus, get over it," was Biaggi's response on X.

Senator Alessandra Biaggi speaks on stage at The 10th Annual First Ladies Luncheon on September 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Fashion 4 Development)

Alessandra Biaggi, pictured speaking at the 10th Annual First Ladies Luncheon on Sept. 20, 2022, in New York City, told a NYC man to "get over" his hardships caused by the new congestion toll. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Fashion 4 Development)

NJ DEM SLAMS NEW YORK AS CONTROVERSIAL NYC CONGESTION PRICING TAKES EFFECT

This response by Biaggi prompted immediate backlash from users on X, many feeling her response was insensitive.

"What's your net worth Biaggi and why do you hate working people so much?" asked one user.

"'Get over it you poors!' - Alessandra Biaggi," another mocked.

Another user responded, "Not everybody has the money to afford this. How are people going to simply 'get over it' you insensitive clown."

FDNY UNION LEADERS WARN AGAINST CONGESTION PRICING AFTER BEING DENIED EXEMPTION: 'DON'T GO DOWN THIS ROAD'

Then-state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi

Then-state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi near the "Needle Threading a Button" sculpture in Manhattan on Feb. 12, 2022 (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Biaggi's subsequent posts to X were flooded with "get over it" comments from users reminding the ex-senator that her comment did not land well with them.

When asked for comment by Fox News Digital, Biaggi responded, "Congestion pricing is a modern solution to funding our subways. Any person who rides the subway knows that they're in desperate need of updates that require funding. This should have happened sooner." 

Biaggi added, "If New Yorkers want something to be angry about, it should be that [New York Gov. Kathy] Hochul is allowing Andrew Cuomo to spend millions of New York taxpayers' money to retaliate against his credible sexual assault victims."

