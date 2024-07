Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s, D-Mass., call for a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants already in the country was seen as a stunning admission by social media users on Sunday.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked Warren about backlash against Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris' record on the border crisis, since President Biden put her in charge of solving the issue early in his administration.

"Border crossings now are lower than they were in the last year of the Trump administration. But recognize – and I know that Kamala Harris knows – this is a problem that ultimately has to be solved by Congress," Warren said.

She continued, "We need the tools in order to have more resources at the border, to have more resources in the states and cities that are supporting migrants. And I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship. All of that is part of what we need to do for comprehensive immigration reform. Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done."

LIBERAL MEDIA CLAIMS KAMALA HARRIS WAS NEVER ‘BORDER CZAR,’ CONTRADICTING THEIR OWN REPORTING

Warren’s open call for mass amnesty surprised and disgusted conservative lawmakers.

Republican vice-presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance wrote, "Elizabeth Warren is so excited to elect Border Czar Kamala Harris because she knows Kamala wants to give mass amnesty to millions of illegal aliens. Kamala's extreme border policies are fundamentally anti-American."

"If you listen to this clip, you can hear Team Harris explicitly making 2 campaign promises: 1. Uncapped taxpayer support for newly-imported illegal migrants 2. US Citizenship for illegals arriving from 150+ nations—which means voting rights, welfare and chain migration," former Trump advisor Stephen Miller wrote.

"Translation: they need voters," Florida GOP chairman Evan Power commented.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott wrote, "The truth is coming out. Democrats confirm that Kamala Harris will work with Congress to grant citizenship to the 11 million illegal immigrants that she and Biden have let it. This is just PART of the lawless regime Kamala would impose. Only LEGAL immigrants get citizenship."

"Outright Admission!" Fox News contributor Leo Terrell exclaimed.

Podcast host Mike Sperrazza wrote, "They are telling us their plan. They want to destroy America."

Radio host Tara Servatius said, "SEN ELIZABETH WARREN: You bet Kamala Harris is going to give citizenship & the vote to the 10 million illegal immigrants she let in as border czar."

WHY NOW? MEDIA OUTLETS LARGELY QUIET ON TIMING OF SUDDEN CRACKDOWN OF KAMALA HARRIS' 'BORDER CZAR' LABEL

Harris was widely dubbed the "border czar" after Biden tasked her in March 2021 to address the root causes of mass migration from Central and South America. While the Biden administration has rejected the title, the term was widely used by mainstream and liberal news organizations, at least until she ascended to the top of the ticket.

Since then, several media outlets, including CNN, MSNBC, ABC and Axios, have insisted that the term "border czar" is a false label created by conservatives to attack Harris.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP