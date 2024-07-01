Expand / Collapse search
Doug Burgum opens up on changing his tune on Trump: 'Want him on your side'

Republican VP contender said in 2023 he would not do business with the former president

Doug Burgum on how his life inspired his political career Video

Doug Burgum on how his life inspired his political career

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, a potential Trump VP pick, opens up on his life and political career as Brian Kilmeade speaks with North Dakota voters about their top issues for 2024.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who one year ago questioned if he would ever do business with former President Trump, opened up on now finding himself as a vice presidential contender in the 2024 campaign.

"[Trump's] focused, he cares deeply about this country and this is a guy that you would want. You'd want him on your side when you're fighting for this country," Burgum told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade at his ranch in an exclusive interview that aired Monday.

Burgum, a longtime software executive who propelled himself into politics, responded, "I don't think so," when asked about doing business with Trump in July 2023.

BURGUM TOUTS ‘MUCH CLOSER’ RELATIONSHIP WITH TRUMP WHILE STUMPING FOR FORMER PRESIDENT IN BATTLEGROUND STATE

Doug Burgum

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is one of the people named on Trump's vice presidential short list. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

"I just think that it’s important that you’re judged by the company you keep," he told NBC's Chuck Todd at the time.

Much has changed since he's gotten to know the former president, however.

When asked that question again during the exclusive pre-recorded interview, Burgum told Kilmeade he would "absolutely" do business with Trump.

"I think of people like President Trump more as an elected leader than as a politician. I mean, he's really good at understanding politics. But when the guy gets in, he's leading and he's leading from the framework of, ‘This is how this would make sense,’" he said.

Now they have teamed up against President Biden and hit the campaign trail to garner support for the GOP ahead of November's election.

Gov. Doug Burgum: Biden is wrong on all the issues that matter Video

"Joe Biden's wrong on all the issues that matter," Burgum said during a live interview with Kilmeade at a West Fargo diner on Monday.

"You heard it here this morning in North Dakota – the border, the economy, inflation, national security. He's got no answers on all those, and so they have to just turn around and try to attack President Trump about stuff that's four years ago," he continued.

The picture he painted of Biden starkly contrasted with the description he offered of Trump during the pre-recorded interview.

THE VEEPSTAKES GOES ‘APPRENTICE’: WILL TRUMP REALLY PICK RUBIO, VANCE OR BURGUM?

Burgum's wife, Kathyrn, also joined the discussion while hosting "Fox & Friends" at their ranch, reflecting on her past struggles with alcohol addiction and becoming a "voice of recovery" in her role as the state's first lady.

Doug and Kathyrn Burgum discuss their lives together and the role politics has played Video

She argued her husband would provide "invaluable" support to the Trump administration, and he would serve as a strong second-in-command.

"That's absolutely true," she replied when asked to comment on claims that her husband would be a "steadying force" for Trump should he win in November. 

"He's calm, he's supportive, he's caring. He's such a great problem solver and super innovative, and I think that the support he can provide to the president would be invaluable. This country needs a strong leader and a strong partner with that leader," she added.

TRUMP VP CONTENDER GETS RINGING ENDORSEMENT FROM ‘SHARK TANK’S' KEVIN O'LEARY: ‘THIS GUY GETS STUFF DONE’

Kilmeade, shifting his questions back to the VP contender, asked if he would like to be selected for the job. 

Donald Trump speaking

Former President Trump has yet to select his running mate, but many speculations have been tossed around. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"I think the key thing for Kathryn and I has always been impact. We want to be in the spot where it can have the biggest impact," he replied.

Other top Republicans being considered for Trump's vice presidential role include Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and former Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has since declared herself an independent.

