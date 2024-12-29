DNC chair candidate says lack of gender diversity in the race is 'jarring': 'Conversation is way off'

DNC chair candidate Nate Snyder, a former Department of Homeland Security official, lamented that there was a lack of gender diversity in the race during a recent interview.

"It is a bit jarring too, to where the gender diversity is in this race and the conversation, it’s also way off," Snyder said during an interview with The Hill.

Snyder, Gov. Martin O'Malley, D-Md., Minnesota state party chair Ken Martin, Wisconsin state party chair Ben Wikler, and New York state Sen. James Skoufis are among the other Democrats running for chair. Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has also entered the race, becoming the only woman vying for the position.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told the outlet that there was a lack of diversity among the state party operations.

"I think that a lot of the state parties have not been particularly diverse," Jayapal told The Hill. "I also think, like building the infrastructure of the party — the state parties — gives us a better bench when we get to the DNC chair."

There are some women running to be vice chair, including Michelle Deatrick.

"People should just judge me on my actions," Martin told The Hill. "And, you know, we have built a multiracial, multigenerational coalition within the DFL."

Martin, who chairs the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, unveiled a 10-point memo titled "A New DNC Framework" after their loss to President-elect Donald Trump in November.

Martin's memo calls on Democrats to "show up in nontraditional and uncomfortable media spaces on a regular basis, increase outreach to local messengers and trusted validators, and create our own platforms for authentic engagement."

Williamson announced her bid just days ago, and said she wanted to reinvent the Democratic Party.

"President Trump has ushered in an age of political theatre – a collective adrenaline rush that has enabled him to not only move masses of people into his camp but also masses of people away from ours. It does not serve us to underestimate the historic nature of what he has achieved," Williamson said.

"In fact, it’s important that we recognize the psychological and emotional dimensions of Trump’s appeal. We need to understand it to create the energy to counter it. MAGA is a distinctly 21st century political movement, and it will not be defeated by a 20th century tool kit. Data analysis, fundraising, field organizing, and beefed-up technology – while all are important - will not be enough to prepare the way for Democratic victory in 2024 and beyond," she said.