Democratic staffer goes viral for boasting about Biden canceling his student debt: 'Why elections matter'

A House Democratic staff member was ripped for thanking President Biden after his student loan debt was canceled on Wednesday.

Ben Kamens, communications director for Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur, posted on his X account that he had been informed his student loan debt was officially canceled.

"Just got a call to let me know my student debt has been canceled. This is why elections matter. Thanks @JoeBiden," Kamens wrote along with a photo of his notice.

The notice read, "Congratulations! The Biden-Harris Administration has forgiven your federal student loan(s) listed below with Nelnet in full."

MINNESOTA MAYOR THANKS PRESIDENT BIDEN FOR CANCELING HIS STUDENT LOANS

The debt total was $8,250 with the disbursement rate beginning in 2010.

According to LegiStorm, which publishes congressional staff salary data from Clerk of the House reports, Kamens made a little over $80,000 in 2023.

By contrast, the median household income in the 9th Congressional District Kaptur represents in northern Ohio is $62,077, according to census data.

Though Kamens cheered his student loan debt cancelation, Kaptur previously spoke out against Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debt back in 2022.

"What about the people who paid off their loans?" Kaptur said at the time.

"What about the people who didn’t rack up that level of debt? What about people who put college on hold?" she continued. "What about the systemic problems we have in the student loan program, where you walk into an admissions office at a college and they give you a credit card, and you get the money, and you can spend the money on a car or a vacation or whatever, and then the student doesn’t graduate. There’s a lot of issues."

Kaptur also criticized Biden for not consulting Congress.

"The last time I checked the Constitution, you can’t impact the bottom line of the federal treasury without some bill moving through Congress," Kaptur said.

KEVIN O'LEARY TORCHES BIDEN STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT AS 'UNFAIR' AND 'UN-AMERICAN': 'I REALLY REALLY HATE THIS'

Kamens’ post quickly went viral as people attacked the idea of paying off a public employee's debt.

"Your tax $ were already paying this DC Staffer’s student loans off for him while he works on Capitol Hill. Now, you paid them off completely, whether he works or not. And, he may just start taking more classes, which you will then pay for as well. This is why elections matter," former Virginia Rep. Scott Taylor said.

Former Ted Cruz aide Steve Guest noted, "Joe Biden is robbing from hardworking plumbers, electricians, and mechanics to pay off the student loans from congressional staffers ahead of schedule. This reflects so poorly on the Dems."

"Always fun when somebody who works in government thanks somebody else in government for saddling others who didn’t agree to the debt for paying the loans off. My son who works 12 hours a day installing metal roofs will be impressed with how his tax dollars are being spent," journalist Doug Powers wrote.

National Review's Charles C. W. Cooke wrote, "No doubt the working people of America are thrilled to step in because, despite having received the service you took out the loan to buy, you couldn't be bothered to pay off $8,250 in principal in fourteen years—which is $589/year."

Added National Review's Dominic Pino, "Ah, yes, the sacred trust of democracy: Where voters cast a secret ballot to make their voice heard in the political process — so that the candidate wins who will give them money that the IRS took from other people. That’s what elections are about, according to Kamens. Rarely is the Democratic political vision so clearly on display."

Actor Dean Cain blasted, "You're thanking @JoeBiden??? Is HE the one who paid off the loan you VOLUNTARILY took? You should be thanking the American taxpayer -- especially those didn´t or couldn´t afford to go to college."

"Biden is buying votes again," Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik remarked.

Kamens and Kaptur did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. Kamens protected his X account as he was inundated with responses to his post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP