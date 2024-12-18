Democratic influencers flood social media with pictures with ‘great guy’ Hunter Biden

So many social media influencers attending a recent White House Holiday party prioritized getting pictures with Hunter Biden and publicly praising him that it prompted some onlookers to wonder if they were following a "script."

Harry Sisson, Majid Padellan, Chris Mowrey, "@JoJoFromJerz," and others – all liberal, Democratic Party-supporting influencers with millions of followers between them – posed for photos with the recently pardoned younger Biden, with many of them speaking favorably of the president’s son.

The Daily Wire managing editor Brent Scher quipped, "The influencers were given a script," noting three of them went out of their way to praise the controversial figure.

To back up his point, Scher shared multiple images of these pro-Biden accounts’ selfies. The first one featured Padellan, who goes by "Brooklyn_Dad Defiant!" on X, posing with Biden. Padellan’s selfie boasted the caption, "Just met Hunter Biden at the White House Holiday Party."

"Super nice guy," the influencer added in the selfie.

Young pro-Biden-Harris influencers Sisson and Mowrey also got shots with the president’s son. Sisson captioned his picture, "Got to meet Hunter Biden today! He’s awesome. The whole Biden family is amazing and I appreciate them a lot."

Mowrey wrote above his Biden photo, "Met Hunter Biden tonight. Great guy. Great family!"

In response, a bewildered Scher asked, "Who is paying the liberal influencer children to post this crap?"

"@JoJoFromJerz" posted a more combative message to go with her Biden photo, writing on X, "This one is dedicated to all my favorite meme-making trolls out there! Merry Christmas!"

Young TikTok influencer "Parkergetajob" shared a happy selfie with Biden’s son to X, adding a message of gratitude to the president. "Got to meet Hunter Biden thanks for pardoning him Joe!" he wrote.

Over on Bluesky, anti-Trump influencer Allison Gill – who goes by "Mueller, She Wrote" on her social media accounts – shared her picture with the Biden son. "Honored to discuss recovery benefits for veterans in the Los Angeles VA health system with Hunter Biden today. It’s amazing how much he sounds like his dad," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Liberal activist Sari Beth Rosenberg was all smiles in her picture, sharing it to her Bluesky account along with the caption, "Hung out with Hunter Biden today at The White House."