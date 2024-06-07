Democratic attorney warns party could be in 'real trouble' in November: Far-left has 'hijacked the party'

Former House Judiciary Chief Counsel Julian Epstein told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday that Black, Hispanic and Asian voters "may go vote for Trump" because far-left Democrats have "hijacked" the party. He said President Biden is "underwater" on many key issues because the progressive left has "commandeered policy-making," turning off moderate voters.

JULIAN EPSTEIN: I speak to Democrats about this all the time. They lament the fact that the intersectional left, the far-left, has overtaken the party. They've hijacked the party. The far progressive left represents about 6% of voters in this country. And if you want to know why Biden is underwater and double digits on almost every issue, whether it is immigration, the economy, all of the social issues, even foreign affairs, it is because the far-left has commandeered policy-making under the Biden administration, and they haven't had the guts to say no to them and to say, we're going to tack towards the political center where majority of the voters are going to go to voters. Right? 60, 70% of voters are moderate or conservative in this country.

It's also the idiocy, I think, of the far left. They have issues like defunding the police. What they have not understood is that Black voters tend, for the most part, to be very moderate voters. And many of them, particularly working-class Black voters, are conservative voters. And so when you look at, I think, the unfairness of what has happened in the Trump trial in Manhattan, which I think was a gross abuse of the system, or you look at any host of other issues, critical race theory, critical gender theory, how the economy has not performed for working-class people and, the past four years, you can see why you see as much as 25, 30% of Black men may go voting for Trump. And the same thing is happening with Hispanics, same thing is happening in the Asian community. You're seeing a bleeding, particularly of working-class voters, who are asking to return to a more common sense, centrist approach. But the Democrats can't do it because they are captured by the far intersectional left that has not learned how to shame politicians and other folks for speaking out against far-left orthodoxies. And this is the central problem facing the Democratic Party that they have not grappled with.

Democrats saying that "Trump is an evil person, Trump is an evil person." They've said that for eight years now. So all they're taking to the campaign trail this time is that, and abortion. And if Democrats can't sell to the public something more substantive on the economy and other issues we spoke about, then I think the party is going to be in real trouble.

While President Biden leads former President Trump among Black voters, it is nowhere near where he was in 2020 – according to the Fox News Voter Analysis . In 2020, Biden won Blacks by 81 points, compared to 48 points in the new survey. Trump nearly triples his share among Black voters: 9% in 2020 to 25% today.

Trump’s support comes from White evangelical Christians (80%), rural voters (63%), voters without a college degree (56%), and White voters (54%).

The last time a Republican presidential candidate won Virginia was former President George W. Bush in 2004.

