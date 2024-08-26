Dem lawmaker pressed on Harris culpability for 'failure' in Afghanistan by CBS host: 'You said that'

CBS' Margaret Brennan pressed Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., on his previous criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden's foreign policy record, especially concerning the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"I want to ask you about Afghanistan, because in your call for Joe Biden to step aside, you also pointed to that as a Biden-Harris problem. In fact, you said it was a strategic and a moral failure, that withdrawal," Brennan said. "The vice president says she was that last person in the room on that decision. Is that failure also hers?"

"We’ve got to stop assigning partisan blame on fundamental things like our national security," Ryan said.

"You said that," Brennan said, interrupting Ryan.

"I said it as an American," Ryan responded. "I said it as someone who served in combat, who had friends that served in Afghanistan. If we can’t make mistakes and wrestle with that with a little bit of space to do better in the future, how do we expect to continue on the next 250 years as this great country that we are?"

Brennan emphasized that the impending anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal has brought the decision back into the news cycle.

"I bring that up because we are coming up on the three-year anniversary of that withdrawal and that fatal attack at Abbey Gate where 13 service people lost their lives in that ISIS-K suicide bombing," Brennan said. "The family members of some of those service people took the stage at the RNC and said that President Biden hasn’t spoken their names and how hurtful that was to them. Do you think the vice president should speak to that now this week?"

Ryan said that Trump has "denigrated and insulted" veterans in the United States, and in particular Medal of Honor recipients.

"I believe we’re in a place where the Democratic Party is a party of patriots," Ryan said. "Folks voting for Kamala Harris can feel that they are doing their patriotic duty to bring our country together, stop insulting veterans and military families that have made the ultimate sacrifice. And Kamala Harris has done that and will continue to do that."

Harris has previously touted her foreign policy record and support of veterans during her Democratic National Convention acceptance speech, while leaving out the 13 U.S. service members who were killed during the White House's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Former President Trump is expected to visit Arlington National Cemetery to pay his respects to the service members killed in the bombing outside the Kabul airport during the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

