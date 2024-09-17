Harris accuses Trump of embracing 'division and extremism' for past decade

Vice President Kamala Harris accused former President Trump of embracing "policies of division and extremism" in an interview that aired Tuesday.

Harris condemned the second assassination attempt against Trump at the outset of her taped interview with radio host Stephanie "Chiquibaby" Himonidis, before using some sharp phrasing about him.

"I think it’s time to actually turn the page on the last decade of the policies of division and extremism that the former president has embraced," Harris said.

RYAN ROUTH, ARMED MAN ARRESTED AT TRUMP GOLF COURSE, POSTED PROLIFICALLY ABOUT TRUMP, POLITICS

Harris’ words came less than 48 hours after suspect Ryan Routh was arrested after allegedly preparing to shoot Trump while he was golfing at his club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

An advance team spotted Routh’s AK-47 muzzle sticking out of a chain-link fence near where Trump would eventually play. Agents shot at the suspect, who ran and was eventually arrested while trying to flee the scene in a vehicle. The FBI announced it’s investigating the incident as an assassination attempt. Trump was unharmed and the suspect did not fire any shots at him.

In the wake of another brush with death – just two months after a gunman shot him in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania – Trump pointed to rhetoric employed by his political opponents – Harris in particular – to demonize him as the root of this attempted violence.

Harris was briefed after the assassination attempt and condemned the incident. She also said Tuesday in a separate interview that she had called Trump and wished him well.

During the radio interview, Harris again condemned the attempt on Trump's life, telling the host, "I have to tell you, political violence of any kind is unacceptable, and I strongly condemn it. And like all Americans, I’m grateful that he is OK, but we all have to stand up and say enough of this kind of approach. We have to have civil dialogue and discourse."

LAW ENFORCEMENT SOURCES IDENTIFY RYAN WESLEY ROUTH AS SUSPECT IN TRUMP SHOOTING

Harris added she would be a president for all Americans and there was "no place for hate and division in our country."

"I honestly, I think people are exhausted by the hate and division and the attempt to tear us apart from each other," she said.

The Harris campaign declined to comment.