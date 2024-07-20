David Letterman headlining upcoming Biden fundraiser as other Hollywood donors abandon the president

While other Hollywood Biden donors have appeared to turn their back on the president’s re-election campaign, late night comedy legend David Letterman is set to headline a fundraiser for the Democratic candidate.

The Associate Press reported on Friday that the former host of CBS’s "Late Show" will be headlining a Biden campaign fundraiser along with Hawaii Governor Josh Green on July 29, at the home of one of the governor’s friends.

"We support the President, the V.P. and the Democratic Party, in good and tough times because he has been there for us as a family and a state," Green told the outlet.

Letterman, touted as the evening’s "special guest" in a Biden Victory Fund invite for the event that was seen by Hollywood outlet Deadline.com, has been a longtime supporter and friend of President Biden. That he will be headlining the event indicates he hasn’t joined some of his Hollywood colleagues in asking Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

Other major Biden supporters in Hollywood have changed their minds on Biden running for re-election since his debate performance last month. "Ocean's Eleven" star George Clooney has been the most notable example.

Clooney, who has been a Biden donor and hosted a fundraiser for the president’s re-election earlier this summer, wrote a scathing New York Times column nearly two weeks ago calling on Biden to drop out of the race because of his apparent mental decline.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," he said, elsewhere adding, "This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed. We are not going to win in November with this president."

Other prominent Democrats in the entertainment industry have turned on Biden, including horror author Stephen King, filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, and Star Trek screenwriter Damon Lindelof, who has described himself as a "lifelong Democrat."

The fundraiser Letterman is set to attend will be one of ten more Biden campaign fundraising events held before the end of the month, as a growing number of the president’s donors questions whether they will give money to Biden as questions mount over his ability to beat former President Trump in November.

Biden and his team have insisted that he will continue to be the nominee and defeat Trump. Biden campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon told MSNBC on Friday, "The president's in this race," she said on MSNBC. "You've heard him say that time and time again, and I think we saw on display last night exactly why, because Donald Trump is not going to offer anything new to the American people."

Green told the AP his view on Biden staying in the race, stating, "I think the president stays in this race unless he feels that it is not winnable, or he feels that he has to hear other voices in his inner circle that he shouldn’t run. If the president felt that he wasn’t up to it and truly not up to it, he would step down."