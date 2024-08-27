Conservative pundit clashes with anti-Trump Republican backing Harris: Can't 'give up on every single value'

CNN commentator Scott Jennings and former Republican advisor Stuart Stevens clashed on Monday over whether Republicans should vote for Vice President Harris.

While debating the impact of the the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol on Republican voters, Jennings said, "Because that happened, does not mean I … or any other Republican has to give up on every single value that we’ve ever had, whether it has to do with taxes or the court or any other policy."

"You’re asking Republicans to turn over the government to absolute radical liberals over one day," Jennings said. "I'm not prepared to do it because I believe policy choices matter to the future of the country."

"It’s not one day," Stevens said, interrupting Jennings. "Listen!" Jennings said. "No, you listen, Scott," Stevens responded.

TRUMP BLASTS HARRIS AS PART OF TRUTH SOCIAL FLURRY ON WHAT SHE 'DIDN'T MENTION' IN DNC SPEECH

Jennings also told CNN panelists that suggesting that Trump voters are unpatriotic is not a persuasive talking point for Republicans.

"I have to tell you how profoundly poorly that’s going to hit a lot of Republican ears," Jennings said, responding to a statement from former Georgia Lt. Gov. Duncan during a speech he gave at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Duncan said that Republicans who support Harris are patriots.

"Let me be clear to my Republican friends at home watching," he said. "If you vote for Kamala Harris in 2024 you're not a Democrat, you're a patriot."

"Look, there are plenty of Republican voters who are lukewarm on Trump, maybe they wish he hadn’t run again, whatever," Jennings said. "But to be told that your choice, your patriotism is dependent upon your choice just because you prefer a Republican government?" he continued. "I thought that was a poor argument."

"You prefer someone who didn’t try to overthrow the government of the United States," Stevens said of anti-Trump voters.

HARRIS LEAVES OUT DEADLY BOTCHED AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL IN SOARING PRO-MILITARY DNC SPEECH

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former President Trump and Harris are ramping up their campaigning in the battleground states as November closes in. Real Clear Politics polling average shows Harris with a slim 1.5 point lead over Trump nationally, a significant shift from the three-point lead Trump held over Biden the day before the president dropped out of the race.