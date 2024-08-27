Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Conservative pundit clashes with anti-Trump Republican backing Harris: Can't 'give up on every single value'

'You’re asking Republicans to turn over the government to absolute radical liberals,' Scott Jennings said

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Anti-Trump Republican clashes with Scott Jennings over supporting Kamala Harris Video

Anti-Trump Republican clashes with Scott Jennings over supporting Kamala Harris

Anti-Trump Republican Stuart Stevens clashed with CNN contributor Scott Jennings over Stevens supporting Kamala Harris.

CNN commentator Scott Jennings and former Republican advisor Stuart Stevens clashed on Monday over whether Republicans should vote for Vice President Harris

While debating the impact of the the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol on Republican voters, Jennings said, "Because that happened, does not mean I … or any other Republican has to give up on every single value that we’ve ever had, whether it has to do with taxes or the court or any other policy." 

"You’re asking Republicans to turn over the government to absolute radical liberals over one day," Jennings said. "I'm not prepared to do it because I believe policy choices matter to the future of the country."

"It’s not one day," Stevens said, interrupting Jennings. "Listen!" Jennings said. "No, you listen, Scott," Stevens responded. 

TRUMP BLASTS HARRIS AS PART OF TRUTH SOCIAL FLURRY ON WHAT SHE 'DIDN'T MENTION' IN DNC SPEECH

CNN commentator Scott Jennings

CNN commentator Scott Jennings and former Republican advisor Stuart Stevens clashed on Monday over whether Republicans can vote for Vice President Harris.  (CNN)

Jennings also told CNN panelists that suggesting that Trump voters are unpatriotic is not a persuasive talking point for Republicans. 

"I have to tell you how profoundly poorly that’s going to hit a lot of Republican ears," Jennings said, responding to a statement from former Georgia Lt. Gov. Duncan during a speech he gave at the Democratic National Convention (DNC). 

Duncan said that Republicans who support Harris are patriots. 

"Let me be clear to my Republican friends at home watching," he said. "If you vote for Kamala Harris in 2024 you're not a Democrat, you're a patriot." 

 "Look, there are plenty of Republican voters who are lukewarm on Trump, maybe they wish he hadn’t run again, whatever," Jennings said. "But to be told that your choice, your patriotism is dependent upon your choice just because you prefer a Republican government?" he continued. "I thought that was a poor argument." 

"You prefer someone who didn’t try to overthrow the government of the United States," Stevens said of anti-Trump voters. 

HARRIS LEAVES OUT DEADLY BOTCHED AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL IN SOARING PRO-MILITARY DNC SPEECH

Harris on stage at the DNC

Jennings also told CNN panelists that suggesting that Trump voters are unpatriotic is not a persuasive talking point for Republicans.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former President Trump and Harris are ramping up their campaigning in the battleground states as November closes in. Real Clear Politics polling average shows Harris with a slim 1.5 point lead over Trump nationally, a significant shift from the three-point lead Trump held over Biden the day before the president dropped out of the race.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.