Conservative commentator Scott Jennings joins LA Times editorial board amid paper shake up

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings announced he had joined the Los Angeles Times' editorial board on Friday as part of the owner's new directive to make the paper more balanced.

Jennings, who often sparks outrage from liberal CNN viewers, praised L.A. Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong on X for his "important and groundbreaking" mission.

"It’s true - I’ve accepted @DrPatSoonShiong invitation to join the editorial board of the @latimes," Jennings wrote on X.

"I’ve written columns for the paper over the last few years and was honored to do so under such a storied and important masthead. I love newspapers and believe in strong journalism and strong opinion pages that represent a wide array of views. I approach my commentary jobs by starting with the truth and then providing my honest opinion based on my conservative values and experience. I think Dr Soon-Shiong is doing something important and groundbreaking and am honored he asked me to play a role in that," he continued.

LA TIMES EDITOR ADDRESSES STAFF ‘CONCERNS’ AFTER OWNER SUGGESTS HE WANTS TO OVERHAUL PAPER

Jennings said the paper overhaul was a step forward in addressing concerns many Americans have about biased reporting in the media.

"Roughly half (or more) of the country often feels like legacy media doesn’t care what it thinks and has little interest in fairly representing its views and values. I plan to represent those Americans who believe they are often ignored or even ridiculed in legacy media and applaud Dr Soon-Shiong’s move to bring balance to the editorial board. My other professional obligations won’t be impacted by this new opportunity," Jennings' post concluded.

The paper's owner revealed earlier in the week that he had invited the CNN senior political commentator to join the editorial board as part of this new direction.

"That’s why I want Scott on our new editorial board!!! Growing the board with experts who have thoughtful balanced views and new candidates are accepting the challenge to join us! Way to go Scott and thanks for accepting. Stay tuned we are making this happen," Soon-Shiong wrote Thursday on X.

Jennings was formerly an aide President George W. Bush before becoming a CNN contributor in 2017 and L.A. Times contributing columnist in 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

After President-elect Donald Trump's win earlier this month, Soon-Shiong announced that he wanted to overhaul the paper and let "all voices" be heard with a new editorial board.

Soon-Shiong told Fox News that he wanted there to be a clear distinction between news and opinion in the paper's reporting.

"If it's news, it should just be the facts, period," Soon-Shiong explained to " Fox News @ Night " host Trace Gallagher a few days later. "And if it's an opinion, that's maybe an opinion of the news, and that's what I call now a voice. And so, we want voices from all sides to be heard, and we want the news to be just the facts."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP