Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

CNN's Jim Acosta warns Supreme Court risks creating 'mess' by not ruling quickly on Trump immunity

The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling on Trump's immunity case

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
CNN's Jim Acosta warns Supreme Court risks creating 'mess' by not ruling quickly on Trump immunity Video

CNN's Jim Acosta warns Supreme Court risks creating 'mess' by not ruling quickly on Trump immunity

CNN anchor Jim Acosta asked if the Supreme Court justices understand the risk of causing a political "mess" ahead of the November election the longer they wait to rule on the immunity case regarding former President Trump.

CNN anchor Jim Acosta asked Friday if the Supreme Court justices understand that the risk of causing a political "mess" in the country increases the longer they wait to rule on former President Trump's immunity case.

The Supreme Court has yet to issue a decision on whether Trump is immune from prosecution in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case against him.

"Do [the justices] recognize that the longer they wait, the more of a mess potentially they could make politically for the country if we don't see a January 6 case go to trial before the November election, for example?" Acosta said on his show. "Do these kinds of practical, real-world aspects of all of this, do they dawn on the justices of the court?"

FORMER AG ERIC HOLDER SOUNDS ALARM ON POSSIBLE 'DANGEROUS' SCOTUS RULING ON TRUMP IMMUNITY

Jim Acosta on CNN

CNN anchor Jim Acosta asked if the Supreme Court justices understand that the risk of causing a political "mess" in the country increases the longer they wait to rule on former President Trump's immunity case before November. (CNN)

"Maybe [it] dawns on some but not others," Acosta added. 

The Supreme Court released a number of opinions Friday, including upholding a federal gun ban for those under domestic violence restraining orders, but did not issue a ruling on Trump's immunity claim. 

Legal experts are divided on the case.

Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder said Thursday he was worried about the Supreme Court issuing a "dangerous" ruling.

"Anything less than a decision by the Supreme Court that says, ‘A president should be held to the laws, just like any other American citizen should be,’ anything other than that is absurd," Holder told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace.

SUPREME COURT AGREES TO REVIEW WHETHER TRUMP IMMUNE FROM PROSECUTION IN FEDERAL ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE

Trump and the RNC announce a $76 million fundraising haul in April

Trump's lawyers have argued that ruling against presidential immunity would cause similar prosecutions to "recur and become increasingly common, ushering in destructive cycles of recrimination."  (Donald Trump 2024 campaign)

Trump's lawyers have argued that ruling against presidential immunity would cause similar prosecutions to "recur and become increasingly common, ushering in destructive cycles of recrimination." 

"Criminal prosecution, with its greater stigma and more severe penalties, imposes a far greater ‘personal vulnerability’ on the President than any civil penalty," Trump’s lawyers wrote. "The threat of future criminal prosecution by a politically opposed Administration will overshadow every future President’s official acts – especially the most politically controversial decisions." 

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.