Jake Tapper suggests Kamala Harris should do more events with just weeks before election

CNN host Jake Tapper asked a panelist on his show if Vice President Kamala Harris should be doing more events in advance of the presidential election.

"Are you surprised that she’s not doing like five events a day?" Tapper asked CNN political commentator and Democratic strategist Karen Finney on Thursday. "I mean, there’s only 26 days, barnstorming every battleground state, three or four events a day."

"Forget the interview thing, okay? I realize I’m biased as a reporter, I want interviews," Tapper added.

"But the local news interviews, town halls, it just doesn’t feel like October with the schedules I’m looking at for both of them," he said. "But I kind of think [Trump] has the edge right now."

82 DAYS: KAMALA HARRIS HAS YET TO DO FORMAL PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE EMERGING AS DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

"Well, I don’t know if I agree with that," Finney responded.

"I think they’re being very active," she said of the Harris campaign. "And look, she also has her day job. We did just have a tremendous storm come through Florida," Finney said. "She was here in Washington to help deal with that to some degree, but I think you’re going to see that activity kick up over the next several weeks, as it should, by the way."

Harris has gone 82 days as the presumptive, and now, official Democratic nominee for president, without holding an official press conference.

Former President Trump has held six news conferences where he took questions from the media since the beginning of August, including another on Friday after meeting with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp about hurricane relief efforts.

BERNIE SANDERS SAYS HARRIS DROPPING FAR-LEFT POLICIES ‘IN ORDER TO WIN THE ELECTION’

Harris has stepped up her interviews in recent weeks, including doing podcast hits, a solo sit-down with "60 Minutes," and friendly appearances with "The View," Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Brian Flood and David Rutz contributed to this report.