CNN reporter suggests Trump, GOP not ‘loud enough’ to force Harris to commit to a serious press interview

CNN national correspondent Kristen Holmes suggested that the Trump campaign and GOP need to be louder about Vice President Harris avoiding the press if they want to force her to take an interview.

The reporter made her claims during a CNN panel discussion on Tuesday about Harris’ reluctance to take on sit-down interviews and unscripted press conferences.

"I’m not sure that the narrative is loud enough from Republicans and the Trump campaign at this point to force her to do something," Holmes said.

So far, Harris has gone 37 days since she was endorsed by President Biden to replace him as the presidential candidate without having a serious media interview. Harris told reporters a little over two weeks ago that she intends to have "an interview scheduled before the end of the month," which is only a handful of days away.

Despite the Trump campaign and Harris’ media critics continuing to point out her lack of press appearances, Holmes told CNN anchor Manu Raju that it hasn’t become enough of a narrative for the vice president to change her strategy, as she is still polling well compared to Trump.

"Democrats are pretty happy with the way things are going right now," Holmes said.

She then expressed some skepticism about Harris’ pledge to do an interview before August’s end.

"But she has now said that she is going to do an interview by the end of the month. We’re getting to the end of the month," the reporter said, laughing.

Amused, Raju added, "Pretty close."

Earlier during their discussion, Holmes described how Harris avoiding the press seems to help her reinvent herself and her policies from where they were when she lost in the early stages of the Democratic primaries last general election cycle.

"She has this opportunity to kind of change the narrative because there is not this instant recollection of something she just said in January of this year," she said.

Still, Holmes mentioned that Harris’ flip on crucial issues, like going from wanting to ban fracking in 2019 to saying she will not ban fracking as president, should still generate questions among voters.

"There are still questions about how you can go from A to B, particularly make those kind of tight turns at a time where obviously Pennsylvania might be the most critical state – fracking very important in Pennsylvania – to change your opinion on that and not answer questions."

However, Holmes’ CNN colleagues seemed to suggest that Harris’ avoidance of the press was a narrative that should be dealt with, and that a "softball interview" wouldn't be enough to put it to bed.

In a separate CNN segment, anchor Kasie Hunt said on Tuesday, "I don‘t think that doing softball interviews is going to put this to rest. But I think the decision that I‘m looking for from the Harris team is who are they choosing to sit down with? And is that going to be something where you come away feeling like she took the hard questions or if this snowball continues."

Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.