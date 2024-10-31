CNN host clashes with GOP lawmaker over Trump saying he'll protect women whether they 'like it or not'

CNN anchor John Berman grilled Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., over former President Trump’s recent comments that he will protect women whether they "like it or not."

The two debated the nature of the comments, with Berman suggesting they were sexist, while Donalds accused him of glossing over the fact that Trump is promising to protect innocent Americans from criminal illegal immigrants.

"John, that is grossly inaccurate what you just played," Donalds said on "CNN News Central" Thursday morning. "He was talking about the tragedy at our southern border that led to the death of Jocelyn Nungaray."

Berman opened the conversation by playing a brief snippet from the former president’s rally in Wisconsin Wednesday, where he wore a high visibility vest onstage after posing for photos riding shotgun in garbage truck earlier that afternoon. At one point during rally, Trump joked about being told by his advisors not to portray himself as a protector of women.

"They said, ‘Sir, I just think it’s inappropriate for you to say.’ I pay these guys a lot of money; can you believe it?" Trump said, adding, "I said, ‘Well, I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not. I’m going to protect them. I’m going to protect them from migrants coming in. I’m going to protect them from foreign countries that want to hit us with missiles and lots of other things.’"

Berman played a snippet of the moment, though he cut off the portion of the clip referring to illegal immigrants and other foreign adversaries. He then asked Donalds, "Alright, why is Donald Trump telling women he will do things whether they like it or not?"

Donalds slammed Berman’s framing, first calling him out for ignoring the context and then noting how Trump was just making "a joke" about ignoring political advice.

"And then he was just telling a joke – really, he was telling a joke about how some of the staff said, ‘No don’t say you would protect women because they would take it out of context’ – obviously what CNN is doing right now," he said, slamming Berman’s network.

The CNN host then tried to speak over him, saying, "No, no, no. No, no, no, no, no. You have the exact right conte – you have the exact right context here, Congressman."

Still, Donalds pressed on, stressing how Trump was talking about protecting women and children from "violent illegal alien criminals who have raped and who have murdered women in the United States."

Berman again admitted that Donalds had the right context, but wanted him to answer whether the language Trump used was inappropriate or not.

"His advisers were telling him not to use that type of language and say, 'I‘m going to be your protector.’ And that is the context in that speech."

Donalds seemed exasperated with the approach, telling the host, "John, you need to stop."

Berman continued, "And then he said, ‘I‘m going to protect them – the women – whether they like it or not.’"

"And I‘m not the only one asking you about this language," the anchor continued, as Donalds again said, "John, you need to stop."

Berman forced the issue and played a clip of former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s recent comments that Trump’s campaign is employing too much "bromance, masculinity stuff" in its campaign messaging that will "make women uncomfortable."

After CNN played the clip, Berman asked, "So you’re telling me there’s no concern for Nikki Haley, or – clearly as Donald Trump said – from people close to him, his campaign, about the type of language he’s using?"

Donalds replied, "John, listen I love the selective editing this morning. You guys are conflating two very separate things. Let‘s get to the core of the message that you played at the beginning: Donald Trump was talking about protecting women and children in our country from the ravages of illegal immigration."

"You see it now," he continued, "We all know the headlines. Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, Laken Riley – these are women who were brutalized, killed, raped… And so Donald Trump is going to protect women in our country. He’s going to protect women in our country."

Berman sidestepped Donalds point and again spoke over him, asking, "Why say – why say whether they like it or not?" He repeated the question multiple times while Donalds attempted to explain the importance of protecting women by securing the border.

The lawmaker replied, "This is why the American people frankly are frustrated with media because you guys play games, you take things out of context. You don‘t explain them clearly, and you want to get caught up in semantics."