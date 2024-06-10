CNN guest calls out network for saying Israelis rescued from Hamas was 'hostage release'

CNN guest Ian Bremmer said that he was disappointed by the network's misleading news chyron calling an Israeli operation to rescue hostages a "release" during his interview with the network on Saturday.

The Israeli operation took home four hostages who were kidnapped and then held in Gaza by Hamas on Oct. 7.

However, CNN's chyron called the hostage rescue operation a "hostage release," implying that Hamas chose to willingly free them.

"Gantz postpones news conference after hostage release," the news chyron underneath Bremmer read during his live appearance on Saturday.

"[D]isappointed to see [CNN's] chyron of hostage ‘release' during my interview today when [H]amas did no such thing," Bremmer wrote on X Saturday.

Bremmer, the president of the consulting firm Eurasia Group, noted the chyron was "quickly corrected on air" by CNN anchor Victor Blackwell "but this sort of mistake (repeated by [UN] officials and others today) is maddening."

Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 22, Shlomi Ziv, 41, and Andrey Kozlov, 27, were rescued in two separate locations in a complex special daytime operation in the heart of Nuseirat in central Gaza. They had been held in captivity by the terrorist group for 246 days.

In a separate exchange with lawyer Francesca Albanese on X, Bremmer pushed back on claims that the hostages were "released."

Hamas "did not release these hostages (though the consistent [UN] position remains that they must)," he wrote.

He also argued that the death of Palestinians during the operation was a "terrible tragedy" but that can't be acknowledged while ignoring why the terrorist organization is "holding hostages among a civilian population."

"[I]t's become next to impossible to cover israel/hamas war honestly. huge amounts of disinformation and political/ideological bias everywhere you look," Bremmer wrote in another post. "[B]ut we have to try."

Hamas-run authorities in Gaza claim over 270 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli operation, while Israeli forces claim the number was fewer than 100.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan also confirmed reports on Sunday that some civilians may have been killed in the operation.

CNN did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

