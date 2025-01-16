CNN defamation trial: Plaintiff testifies he lost security clearance in recent courtroom discovery

Plaintiff Zachary Young testified on Thursday that he does not still have a security clearance, after CNN suggested holding one would indicate he’s still able to find work and wasn't harmed by the network's reporting, as his high-stakes defamation lawsuit nears its conclusion.

Young, a Navy veteran, alleges that CNN smeared him by implying he illegally profited when helping people flee Afghanistan on the "black market" during the Biden administration's military withdrawal from the country in 2021. Young believes CNN "destroyed his reputation and business" by branding him an illegal profiteer who exploited "desperate Afghans" during the November 2021 segment.

Young's lead counsel Vel Freedman informed Judge Henry on Wednesday that his client had just learned he lost his security clearance, which had been previously renewed right after the CNN report aired. CNN’s legal team had earlier suggested during the trial that Young maintaining a security clearance was proof that he lied about being able to work in the wake of the CNN segment.

CNN DEFAMATION TRIAL: EDITOR WHO SAID STORY WAS ‘FULL OF HOLES LIKE SWISS CHEESE’ GRILLED ON WITNESS STAND

Freedman said Young checked his security clearance status after testifying, and discovered that he actually lost it in 2022. As a result, Freedman sought to inform the jury that Helios Global, the firm that held Young’s now-defunct security clearance, "dissolved" the relationship in 2022.

A security clearance is government-issued permission to access and handle classified information needed to work many jobs available to defense contractors. Young, who was working a defense contractor, has testified that private firms are responsible for holding and renewing the security clearances.

Freedman called Young back to the stand on Thursday to clear things up, asking if he still had a security clearance.

"No, I don’t," Young said.

"When did you find out?" Freedman asked.

"Two days ago," Young answered.

CNN lead counsel David Axelrod, who shares a name with the CNN commentator, then cross-examined Young.

"Is it true that if a company holds your security clearance... they have to be OK, or they have to approve doing work with you?" Axelrod asked, to which Young said he doesn’t know details of how the process works.

CNN DEFAMATION TRIAL: REPORTER PRESSED ON HIS HEAVY PURSUIT OF NAVY VETERAN AS DEFENSE DOWNPLAYED INVOLVEMENT

Axelrod then said, "But, you would agree that a company that agrees to hold your security clearance isn’t saying that, you know, we wouldn’t do work with you, right?"

"That’s right," Young said.

"I know your testimony is that you now found out you don’t have a security clearance. Isn’t it true that you just know you don’t have a security clearance with Helios?" Axelrod asked.

Young said only one company holds your clearance and, in his case, it was Helios for many years.

"I just found out that that hasn’t been the case for a couple years," Young said.

Helios Global dropped Young’s clearance in 2022, after the CNN report aired.

"You have no idea whether the U.S. government has actually canceled your security clearance, correct?" Axelrod said.

"No, I do, it’s common knowledge in our industry. You have to have a company hold your clearance for you. You don’t get to keep it as an individual," Young testified.

CNN'S ALEX MARQUARDT HESITANT TO ADMIT HE MADE MONEY COVERING WAR ZONES: ‘I DON’T GO THERE TO GET PAID'

Young said the government doesn’t inform people when a clearance is terminated.

"That’s not how it works," he said.

Axelrod noted that Young maintained security clearance through November 2022. Young does not know if the CNN segment is the direct reason why the clearance was terminated.

Once Young left the stand, Judge Henry read juror instructions ahead of closing arguments.

Earlier on Thursday, senior vice president of news and executive editorial director Adam Levine admitted under oath that CNN only apologized to Young for legal purposes. Many CNN staffers have testified that Young didn’t deserve an on-air apology.

The ongoing trial can be streamed live here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP