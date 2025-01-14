CNN defamation trial: Jake Tapper testifies he doesn't 'pay attention to ratings,' online posts say otherwise

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – CNN anchor Jake Tapper made a bold claim under oath during his network's high-profile defamation trial that appears to be undercut by his own social media activity.

Tapper gave his deposition in a pre-recorded video that was presented to jurors on Tuesday in the trial brought by U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young, who has accused CNN of defaming him in a report that first aired on "The Lead with Jake Tapper" in Nov. 2021.

"Mr. Tapper, can you give an overview of viewership numbers for your show ‘The Lead?'" Young's attorney is heard off-camera asking in the recorded November 2024 exchange.

"I cannot," Tapper responded.

"You have no idea how many people watch ‘The Lead’ on an average basis?" the attorney followed.

"I do not pay attention to ratings," Tapper replied.

After attorney Vel Freedman asked Tapper to define what he meant by "ratings," Tapper responded by explaining how Nielsen ratings metrics are how shows, networks and advertisers "determine how many people are watching the show at any given moment."

"And I do not pay attention to the Nielsen ratings. So, yeah," Tapper added.

Fox News Digital has found more than a dozen examples of social media posts showing Tapper either touting his show's ratings or highlighting others, contradicting and undermining his own sworn testimony.

"Ratings go up and ratings go down, but UNITED STATES OF SCANDAL had the highest ratings in the key demo in cable news on Sunday … and was the most watched show on CNN! Thank you so much for watching!" Tapper wrote on X about his CNN special in March 2024, roughly eight months before stating under oath he doesn't care about ratings. He also touted its ratings the month prior.

In fact, Tapper has repeatedly used the same "ratings go up and down" language in August 2018, April 2021 and February 2024.

In January 2015, Tapper shared a Washington Examiner article with the headline "CNN’s Tapper on ratings win streak, jumps viewers 75%"

"Thank you so so much for watching #TheLead, folks! My team and I work hard and I'm humbled that you're watching," Tapper wrote in reaction to the article.

It's not only his own show's ratings he's monitored. He's put the spotlight on the viewership on a wide range of programs from the CNBC GOP primary debate in 2015, a speech then-President Trump gave in 2017, even "Sharknado 2."

In January 2017, Tapper took a swipe on-air at Trump for denying his "Apprentice" ratings decline.

"'The Apprentice' was spectacularly rated for the first few seasons, but then viewership began to drop," Tapper told viewers at the time. "And the show's former publicist said Trump was never willing to recognize that change. He even tried to influence those who publish the ratings!"

Tapper shared a link to his on-air report on X, writing "What ‘The Apprentice’ and ratings can teach us about Trump."

Neither Tapper nor CNN responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CNN has expressed confidence in previous statements that it will emerge victorious in the defamation trial once all the facts emerge.

In his lawsuit, Young accused CNN of suggesting he illegally profited off desperate people trying to flee Afghanistan following the Biden administration's military withdrawal, implying he was involved in "black market" dealings and ruining his professional reputation as a result.

Tapper first teased the 2021 report, telling CNN viewers of "desperate Afghans still trying to escape the country being preyed on by folks demanding that they pay up big time to get out."

Once the segment began, Tapper said Marquardt found "Afghans trying to get out of the country face a black market full of promises, demands of exorbitant fees, and no guarantee of safety or success."

The trial resumed Wednesday and is being streamed live on Fox News Digital .