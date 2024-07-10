Chicago suburb to expand eligibility of guaranteed income program: 'We all need help'

The Evanston, Illinois, city council on Monday expanded eligibility of its guaranteed basic income program that it previously touted as a model that other municipalities should follow.

Evanston's city council voted 5-4 to increase the age restriction for children in the program. Per The Chicago Tribune, the vote stemmed from prior concern that the program was not reaching enough residents within Evanston’s tract 8092. (According to the federal government, "census tracts are small, relatively permanent statistical subdivisions of a county.")

The program did not have as many applicants as expected, with only 60 households participating with 90 spots left.

Before the vote occurred, council members Krissie Harris and Clare Kelly emphasized the need for the program to expand.

"Evanston needs help. We all need help, not just one concentrated place."

"I have concerns that there is a need for this guaranteed income outside of one area, and if we’re going to make adjustments, I’d like for it to be open," Harris said.

"If you’re poor and you live in the First Ward or you’re poor and you live in any ward, you need the money the same," Kelly added.

The expansion of the program in the suburb of Chicago was approved Monday night.

The program launched as a pilot in 2022 in partnership with Northwestern University and other stakeholders to distribute $500 per month for a year to households within tract 8092. Families must have children 5 years old or younger and live at or below 184% of the federal poverty line.

Undocumented residents were also eligible for the funds.

The city issued a loaded prepaid debit card to spend on anything they need with no-strings attached. Most of the program’s funding came from Northwestern University and the City of Evanston. Other funds came from a non-profit and Federal Rescue Plan.

The program derived from a public health analysis conducted by the city. The analysis found that Evanston’s tract 8092, which includes portions of the city’s Fifth and Second Wards, had a "consistent pattern of economic hardship," the final analysis report stated.

Per the Tribune, funding from Northwestern University for the program is set at $900,000, but their future financial support is to be determined.

Evanston is part of a trend of cities across the U.S. launching guaranteed income programs with more than 100 GBI pilots launched since 2018 .

However, while studies have shown that the pilots have been beneficial, some of these programs face funding and legal challenges.

