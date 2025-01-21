Chicago resident who sued city over migrant crisis says 'change is on the horizon' after Trump's inauguration

A Chicago resident who sued the city over its migrant crisis said "change is on the horizon" as President Donald Trump takes office.

Cata Truss, then a Chicago Democrat, called on the city to remove its sanctuary status in January 2024 due to squeezed community resources.

Truss claimed she had urged city leaders to sit down with her to discuss the issue, but no one was willing to talk. Now, she is rejoicing that the crisis can be tackled under new White House leadership.

"We're excited to see that something is about to happen, that there's about to be a change," Truss told "America Reports" on Tuesday. "We cannot continue to hemorrhage money in this city the way that we have been. I do have some concerns, though, about the fact that I do know that city officials here are holding classes to teach migrants how to avoid ICE or how to evade ICE, basically teaching illegals how to be more illegal, if you will. That's troubling for me, but I have complete faith and confidence in Tom Homan and in our current president."

Truss said she is confident Chicagoans are ready to "step up" and assist the Trump administration in helping to send illegal migrants back home.

"We want to also make sure that those criminals who came here to set up their criminal operations again are sent home," she continued. "Whatever we have to do as Chicagoans to assist with that, we are ready and willing to help."

Truss told Fox News that most Chicagoans are "not OK with the migrant crisis," despite what some Democratic politicians report.

"In spite of what you may hear our mayor and Gov. Pritzker say about how Chicagoans feel and where we stand, we are not happy about what is happening here," she said. "So, we're excited that President Trump is in office. We are excited that Tom Homan and his team is coming here to help us out of this mess that our mayor and governor seem to be content on keeping us in."

Truss added that for the 2024 election, people either came out to vote for Trump or stayed home.

"Those... who stayed home and didn't show up to vote, it was still an attack on that party, on that Democratic Party," she said. "You had triple the number of people who did not show up to vote this election. So, this should say to you, people are not happy with this. In spite of what you might hear our governor say, the people aren’t quite OK with what's happened."

Truss also spoke about the importance of praying for those in public office.

"One of the things that I just want to say to Americans is pray for President Trump, pray for this administration, pray for this country," she said. "I think that if we are all on the same accord, you know, you've heard people talk a lot about in the last couple of days about peace, about love, about protections, about the good of the country. I want us to keep those things at the forefront of the focus as we begin to see a lot of the things that President Trump wants to do here in America, those mandates pushed."

