Chicago businesses divided on DNC expectations, one will host punk concert as 'middle finger' to establishment

As Chicago prepares to host the Democratic National Convention, local business owners are divided as to how it will impact the city and their bottom line.

Chicago will soon be in the national spotlight when it hosts the DNC on August 19-22, with an anticipated 50,000 visitors attending the event. Street and walkway upgrades are already underway, and according to a law enforcement source, the plan is to isolate the convention area from the rest of the city entirely, with access only for the media, law enforcement and DNC designees.

Authorities are imposing strict measures on people who live and work inside the secure zone as well, including vehicle checks, FOX 32 Chicago reported Wednesday.

However, the Chicago Tribune highlighted how some local restaurant owners are left asking how this convention and the complications it entails will impact their businesses.

Rick Cheng, the owner of The Oyster House that is located within the secured perimeter of the convention area told the news outlet, "I don’t know how that’s going to turn out." He cited staffing concerns about how best to respond to the level of business amid the convention. While large-scale events are usually known for booking reservations with restaurants months in advance, Cheng said, "We got nada."

Michael Salvatore, the owner of Froth, a coffee shop, and a bar called Bunker, both of which lay outside the perimeter, told the Tribune about how this will be an "all hands on deck" experience for his businesses. He prepared for the event both by hiring new staff and preparing new coconut-themed drinks at both of his venues, a reference to Vice President Harris’ now-famous phrase, "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?"

Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, expressed hope that restaurants will see a surge in business after the convention lets out each night.

"That’s what we’re hoping for," Toia said. He also suggested that the "really good energy" tied to Harris’ nomination may lead to more patronage at restaurants amid the convention.

Meanwhile, Louie Mendicino, the owner of the Cobra Lounge, which lies just outside the convention’s perimeter, expressed a more skeptical sentiment.

Mendicino said his restaurant will host "free punk rock shows for that whole week" as a "little middle finger to the whole establishment."

"We’re sick of the divisive nature of Democrats vs. Republicans, we’re sick of it being the constant news cycle and we’re sick of having poor candidates," Mendicino said.

He also expressed interest in hosting anybody from the convention who respects the local area and wants a drink.

"Hopefully, we meet some new people, but for the most part, it’s business as usual for us," he said.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.