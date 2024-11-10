Charlamagne tha God surprised by exit polls showing Trump won 33% of voters of color

Radio host Charlamagne tha God seemed surprised by exit polling showing President-elect Trump won 33% of non-White voters, and said the reason boiled down to kitchen table issues.

"What do you make of the demographics here? I mean, Trump got one out of every three voters of color," ABC's Jon Karl said, as Charlamagne looked surprised. The radio host said, "no," and asked again, "really?"

Karl noted the results of national exit polling, which found 1 in 3 voters of color supported Trump in the 2024 election.

"When you say color, you mean like, Black, brown, everything? Oh. Well, I think that, you know, people have different issues that they care about. And I think that there’s nobody out there that’s a single-issue voter. I think some of this is a backlash to race and gender and identity politics. But, man, most people, they just care about keeping food on the table and keeping a roof over their head," he said.

"And I think sometimes people forget about that. I think that they forget about, you know, the working class. For whatever reason, Donald Trump speaks to the grievances of the working class in a real way. And I keep telling folks, people forget what you did there, forget what you said, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel," he continued.

Charlamagne also argued that Harris' campaign was dead from the start when she took over for President Biden, and said she deserved more credit for her campaign.

"The campaign was dead with Biden. I know people make a lot of jokes about the whole Weekend at Bernie's thing, and they would say things like, I would vote for Biden if he was a corpse. Well, he damn near was. And, you know, there was no life whatsoever. And I think that the vice president made a lot of people sit up on the couch and pay attention and at least be curious. With Biden, everybody was just knocked out, asleep, gone," he said.

He recently pointed out that Democrats stopped calling Trump a fascist and a threat to democracy after he was elected.

"Don’t y’all find it strange that now that he’s won, they’re not calling him a threat to democracy? They’re not calling him a fascist. I mean, damn, on Monday, they was just calling him that," Charlamagne added.

"I would think that, you know, if you really believe that, then somebody’s speech would be about how America effed up and how things are about to be really bad. It just makes you wonder how much of it did they really believe, or how much of it was just politics. That’s all," he said.