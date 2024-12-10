Expand / Collapse search
CEO murder suspect's ex-roommate stunned by charges: 'It's like two completely different human beings'

RJ Martin lived with Luigi Mangione for six months in Honolulu

By Ashley Carnahan
Published
Luigi Mangione was a ‘great friend,’ says ex-roommate

RJ Martin, the former roommate of alleged killer Luigi Mangione, tells ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ what the 26-year-old was like.

The former roommate of Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, said he "feels strange" about the Ivy League graduate’s arrest because he knew someone who was "completely different."

R.J. Martin told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday that he was roommates with Mangione for six months at Surfbreak Coliving in Honolulu, a self-described "co-working space for remote workers and digital nomads."

"The entire time that he [Mangione] lived at Surfbreak, he was a great community member. He kind of followed by our values and our ethics to leave things better than you found them. He was always contributing, taking care of other people. And even after he moved out, he came and hung out and contributed to the community, spearheaded a book club," said Martin. 

Luigi Mangione pictured in a Pennsylvania mugshot after his arrest in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

He added that the two became close friends, worked out together and played volleyball together.

"He's the kind of guy who was doing his best to take care of himself despite having some severe back pain and a, you know, a severe issue," Martin told Fox News host Jesse Watters.

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER SUSPECT LUIGI MANGIONE COMPLAINED ABOUT BACK SURGERY BEFORE SLAYING

Composite image of Luigi Mangione with inset of the shooting of Brian Thompson 

Mangione was arrested by police at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania and held on a slew of charges before New York prosecutors filed a second-degree murder charge against him late Monday night in the shooting death of Thompson. 

FAMILY OF UNITED HEALTHCARE CEO SHOOTING SUSPECT SAYS THEY ARE ‘SHOCKED’ BY SON'S ARREST

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the alleged killer

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning last week. (Photo Credit: Businesswire | NYPD Crimestoppers)

Martin said he suggested his former roommate and other book club members read Unabomber Ted Kaczynski’s manifesto, explaining that at the time, it was a sort of "half joke." 

Mangione reportedly described Kaczynski's writings as "interesting," although Martin denied turning the 26-year-old toward the notorious murderer.

"I feel strange because he was a great friend and I consider him a close friend and that somebody who would assassinate somebody is completely incompatible with the person that I lived with, the person that I cooked meals with, the person that, you know, was part of book club and other activities with," Martin said. "It's like two completely different human beings."

