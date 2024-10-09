CBS boss backs news network leadership after parent company chair disapproved its handling of Tony Dokoupil

CBS CEO George Cheeks is standing by its news network's leadership after its parent company chair called its scolding of "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil a "mistake."

"There has been strong and growing discord within CBS News that needed to be addressed in an editorial meeting. This must lead to further substantive dialogue about perceptions of inconsistent treatment, implicit bias and the important standards our News division has in place to establish guardrails for fairness and objectivity," Cheeks began the memo Wednesday.

"To be clear, this has never been about CBS News' right to ask the tough questions… Our hosts and correspondents will continue to ask the tough questions on the most important and complex issues. I'm incredibly proud of CBS News and the way they meet the moment, even in the most challenging times."

Cheeks went on to praise CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon, calling her and her team "stewards for CBS News standards."

"All of us move forward from this moment - including me - committed to reflection, perfecting the process and doubling down in service of the audience when the need for accurate, unbiased news presented in proper context has never been more important," Cheeks told staff.

CBS News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Cheeks' statement came after Pararamount Global chair Shari Redstone defended Dokoupil after he was reprimanded internally by CBS News leadership for allegedly violating "editorial standards."

"I think Tony did a great job with that interview. I think he handled himself and showed the world and modeled what civil discourse is. He showed that there was accountability, that there is a system of checks and balances, and frankly, I was very proud of the work that he did," Redstone said Wednesday during a panel in New York, according to the Washington Post.

"As hard as it was, frankly, for me to go against the company, because I love this company, and I believe in it, and I think we have a great, great executive team, I think they made a mistake here," Redstone added.

The controversy stemmed from an interview Dokoupil conducted last week with "The Message" author Ta-Nehisi Coates, who he grilled over his anti-Israel stance.

"The content of that section would not be out of place in the backpack of an extremist," Dokoupil told Coates, asking him "why leave out so much" and "What is it that so particularly offends you about the existence of a Jewish state that is a Jewish safe place?"

CBS leadership reassured offended staff members that following a review, they concluded that the interview did not meet the company’s "editorial standards," the Free Press reported, which obtained audio of the staff meeting.

While a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital that Dokoupil would not be punished over the interview, the Jewish anchor was forced to meet with the network’s in-house Race and Culture Unit following complaints. According to The New York Times, the conversation "focused on Mr. Dokoupil’s tone of voice, phrasing and body language" during the interview.

The New York Post also reported that Dokoupil expressed regret to staffers at a meeting, one network insider describing it, "There were tears. [People were] very upset."