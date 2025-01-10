California pastor gives people hope amid wildfires: 'We believe in a God of Resurrection'

A California pastor, whose church burned amid the raging wildfires , says he wants to bring "hope" to people in the state, in spite of the difficult circumstances they face.

The people of California have been devastated by multiple wildfires that have burned through 27,000 acres of land around Los Angeles, according to a previous Fox News Digital article. At least ten people are suspected to have died due to the fires. In a time of great desperation, as residents flee their homes, churches are banding together to give people the hope they need during these trying times.

"For us as a church , the walls of the building we were in burned down and so, our goal right now is to just be the church beyond those walls," Expressions Church Pastor Christopher Spolar told "Special Report" on Friday. "We just want to be with people, giving people the hope that we have and know in Christ."

Spolar, who says it's a "long road ahead" for people in California, expressed the power of meeting people where they're at, amid their suffering.

"The first thing we do is we don't say anything. We just meet people where they're at," the pastor said. "There's not a lot of words to say. For a lot of people, they have lost everything. We've got someone in our church who made it out with not much else than the things that she could carry on her back and so there's a lot of grief, a lot of shock. So, our first thing is we just want to sit with people, pray with people and remind them that we believe in a God of resurrection."

"It's been really beautiful to see just the unity among the churches and the pastors that we are together in this, and we're one church," Spolar reflected.