Brother of woman allegedly killed by illegal immigrant speaks out: She was a 'joy to be around'

The brother of a woman allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant roughly 10 months ago remembered his sister Tuesday as a loving mother of five who was always full of life.

Michael Morin, whose sister Rachel was killed on a popular hiking trail in Maryland last August, told "Jesse Watters Primetime" that she was the "life of the party" and a "joy to be around."

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23, over the weekend in Oklahoma in connection to her death. He is charged with first-degree rape and murder.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told reporters at a press conference that Martinez-Hernandez entered the country illegally in February 2023 after allegedly killing another young woman in El Salvador a month earlier.

The suspected murderer is also tied to a home invasion in Los Angeles, Gahler said.

"We are 1,800 miles away from the southern border, and the American citizens are not safe because of failed immigration policies. This is the second time in just two years that an innocent Harford County woman has lost her life to a criminal in our country illegally," the sheriff said.

Morin said he found it "frustrating" to hear that his sister’s alleged killer was an illegal immigrant.

"I mean, it was definitely something, you know, that I thought was a possibility," he explained.

Fox News host Jesse Watters asked Morin what he would say to President Biden if he saw him in person after the murder of his sister.

"If I saw the president, you know, I don't think I can say that on air," he responded.

A White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital that it extends its "deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Rachel Morin."

"We cannot comment on active law enforcement cases. But fundamentally, we believe that people should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law if they are found to be guilty."

Morin said that he isn’t a political person, but he knows how he's voting in November.

His sister was set to become a grandmother later this year. He wants his future niece to know that her grandmother was "full of life and hilarious."

"She was probably the funniest person I know."