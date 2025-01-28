Brett Cooper describes what the future of media looks like and dishes about her new show

Conservative commentator and internet star Brett Cooper is opening up about the changing media landscape as her new show is set to launch this week.

Brett Cooper, who gained popularity hosting "The Comments Section" on The Daily Wire, is now branching out independently with "The Brett Cooper Show" that is slated to premiere January 30 at 1 p.m. ET. The media star has gained 9 million followers across her social media platforms and is well-known for bringing conservative thought to young Americans.

"I'm starting my new show," Cooper told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday. "I wanted to be independent. I watched the media landscape change over the last couple of years, but especially leading into this election, and young people are just hungry for independent voices who are authentic and honest with their audiences. They don't want to hear from traditional pundits 24/7."

The 23-year-old star reflected on how the culture has shifted to where young Americans "on the right" are now considered "edgy," pointing out that young people changed history during the American Revolution.

"We think about those guys, and they were pretty normal, and they were wanting freedom, and they were wanting the life that we have built now in this country. They were very young, which I think people often forget. These were 17-to 22-year-old men who are hungry and huge dreamers, and I feel like we're getting back to that actually, in a very cool way."

The media landscape has opened the door for everyday Americans to "have a voice" and "share their own opinions," whether through X or even Substack, Cooper reflected.

"People have a voice in a way that they haven't had, ever," she said.

Cooper says the goal of her work is to invite Americans to open up to another perspective.

"If I can change your perspective on who we are and what we believe and what we stand for, even if it's not to change your mind or change your vote, but to make you have more respect for your friends who think differently than you, then I've done what I want to do," she said.

"It's just trying to reach across the aisle with nuance and empathy, because I think that … things are changing," she continued. "We saw that in 2024, and so, I think there's a lot more progress to be made."