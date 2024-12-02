Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

Many want Trump to address the border crisis in his first 100 days in office

Serve the people and take care of 'America First,' said Chris

By Elizabeth Heckman
Published
Americans say they want Trump to address the border during first 100 days Video

Americans say they want Trump to address the border during first 100 days

Fox Digital speaks to Americans in South Padre Island, Texas, about what they want President-elect Donald Trump to accomplish in his first 100 days in the White House.

Americans said they want President-elect Donald Trump to tackle the border crisis during his first 100 days in the White House. Fox Digital spoke to attendees watching the Starlink SpaceX rocket launch in South Padre Island, Texas, about what they hope to see Trump accomplish upon returning to the White House. 

"Start back on the wall," said Mitchell. 

"Mass deportations," said Joe.

Kevin said, "Let's make the United States safe again."

Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump celebrating beating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race early Wednesday morning.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Shelly added that on day one Trump should shut down the borders in order to "make us safer."

Alma added the need to "stop" illegal immigration.

TRUMP LIKELY TO MAKE SEVERAL BORDER SECURITY MOVES ON FIRST DAY, SAYS EXPERT

The economy was also another top issue among voters. Rhonda said she wants to see interest rates go down and the costs of groceries and gas to decrease.

Energy policy was also addressed.

Ricardo said, "Drill, baby, drill."

In addition to the border, Ed added the need to bring back energy independence. 

Boren said he would like to see Trump unite the nation. 

"I would like to see him, unite America. I think there's a lot of division, you know, through the election and so on. And I think, you know, we should become one country and stand together strong. That would be great."

Chris emphasized the need for Trump when he returns to take care of "America first." 

Americans react to Elon Musk and Trump's partnership: 'Next best thing since sliced bread' Video

Many were also asked about how the incoming Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, will change America's government and economy.

Shelly said, "I would really like to see them focus on shrinking the government by 80% and giving the government back to the people, as well as cutting our taxes drastically by doing so."

"Cut the waste," a man named Raymos proposed.

"Try to streamline the government, that is one of the biggest things we’ve got to do," Ray suggested.

'EFFICIENT AND ACCOUNTABLE': GOP-LED DOGE BILL AIMS TO SLASH OUTFLOW OF FEDERAL DOLLARS

A woman named Lisa shared her hopes, "I want to see them gut the government because it’s ridiculously bloated."

Trump won 312 electoral votes and Vice President Kamala Harris earned 226 electoral votes. Trump won all swing states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and North Carolina. 

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.