Black Michigan autoworker breaks for Trump: 'At this point now, I'm desperate'

Michigan autoworker Joseph Knowles is planning on casting his first vote for former President Trump this November.

"At this point now, I'm desperate," Knowles told CNN’s John King on Monday. "So I'm willing to try anything right now to make sure I can take care of my wife and kids. That's all I care about."

King explained to viewers how Knowles was one of hundreds of autoworkers who were laid off and placed some blame on the Biden-Harris administration for its electric vehicle mandate.

"I thought the Democratic Party was for the working class. The average Joe like me. That‘s what I thought," Knowles said.

He also agreed with some of Trump’s policies, such as his plan to begin deporting illegal immigrants.

"If you do it the wrong way, I think you should get rounded up and then thrown out. I don‘t have a problem with that because it jeopardizes my way of providing for my kids if they take jobs," Knowles said.

He admitted he had since been facing backlash from family and friends over his decision since they believe Trump is racist.

"I took it from my mom, my auntie, my cousins, my sisters, they came at me," Knowles said.

Knowles’ decision goes against the United Auto Workers (UAW) union’s governing board announcing its endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in July.

"Our job in this election is to defeat Donald Trump and elect Kamala Harris to build on her proven track record of delivering for the working class," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement.

"We stand at a crossroads in this country. We can put a billionaire back in office who stands against everything our union stands for, or we can elect Kamala Harris, who will stand shoulder to shoulder with us in our war on corporate greed."

"This campaign is bringing together people from all walks of life, building a movement that can defeat Donald Trump at the ballot box," Fain added. "For our 1 million active and retired members, the choice is clear: We will elect Kamala Harris to be our next president this November."