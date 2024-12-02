'Black-ish' star Jenifer Lewis rails against Black, Latino men for voting Trump: 'This motherf---er is Hitler'

"Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis put Black and Latino men on blast during a recent interview for not voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, making her the latest Hollywood star with a lot to say after President-elect Donald Trump's victory last month.

"They didn’t vote for her because she was a woman," Lewis, 67, told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

"They didn’t care that she was smart and powerful, educated, beautiful, kind, joyful, fearless! She would’ve taken care of this country, she would’ve protected the people. She would have surrounded herself with great minds! But keeping women in their place was more important to them!"

Breitbart highlighted the interview with the actress over the weekend, writing about her commentary at length, particularly as she descended into a claim that both groups voted for Trump due to some degree of self-loathing and pressed on to make hyperbolic predictions that Trump will use the military to shoot Black men in the streets once in the Oval Office again.

"They voted for him [Trump] because they hate themselves," she said. "And they see this thing [the MAGA movement] as powerful, that he’s going to move mountains for them and make them rich. And unfortunately, Black men… they want a man. They said I’m voting for the man."

Lewis' remarks add her to a string of other prominent personalities who have chalked Harris' loss up to some form of discrimination – mostly racism or misogyny or self-loathing – including CNN's David Axelrod, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and the co-hosts of "The View."

Figures on the right contrarily argue that Harris' defeat was a byproduct of a poorly-run campaign and a "woke," "out of touch" mentality that now allegedly plagues the Democratic Party.

Trump gained ground among Black and Hispanic voters in last month's election, according to the Associated Press, perhaps enabling him to complete his swing state sweep and put a crack in the "Blue Wall" by winning Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Lewis' message to the voting blocs? Their decision to support Trump is one they will soon regret.

"Oh, honey. When your favorite niece and your 13-year-old daughter is raped by your alcoholic brother or your next-door neighbor, and she tries to abort that baby inside of her from a rape, you’re going to regret that," she said.

"Y'all done f---ed up!" she continued shortly after. "You took every right from your children."

The popular actress, coined as the "Black mother of Hollywood," starred in the ABC sitcom "Black-ish" as outspoken matriarch Ruby Johnson. She also voiced Mama Odie in the popular Disney animated flick "The Princess and the Frog" and has had roles in a number of other films and television series.

Trump made gains among other traditionally blue voting groups during the 2024 election, including young voters and Arab Americans.