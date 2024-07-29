Biden's 'dead on arrival' jab at Speaker Johnson bewilders social media users: 'What does that even mean?'

President Biden’s response to House Speaker Mike Johnson’s pushback against his radical changes to the Supreme Court baffled social media users Monday.

Biden penned a Washington Post op-ed on Monday, calling on Congress to impose term limits and a code of conduct on the Supreme Court while also drafting limits on presidential immunity.

Johnson was quoted as saying Biden’s proposal was "dead on arrival" in Congress. When asked about it, Biden turned the comment back on the speaker.

"That’s what he is," Biden said in a video posted by Washington Post reporter Matt Viser.

THE GROWING THREAT BEHIND BIDEN'S SUPREME COURT PROPOSAL

When pressed for clarification, Biden added, "He is. Dead on arrival."

Biden reiterated this comment during his prepared remarks on his op-ed at the LBJ Presidential Library, in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act.

"The Republican Speaker of the House says whatever he proposes is dead on arrival," Biden said. "Well, I was thinking his thinking is dead on arrival!"

Biden’s comments were considered bizarre and slightly hypocritical by X users.

"’Put Trump in a bullseye’ has pivoted to the faux POTUS saying House Speaker Johnson is ‘dead on arrival.’ But JD Vance is weird. Or something," Fox News contributor Joe Concha remarked.

RedState writer Bonchie wrote, "Imagine if Donald Trump said Kamala Harris was ‘dead on arrival’ and then said the same thing when pressed for clarification. Jake Tapper would be hyperventilating right now."

Conservative commentator Steve Guest said it sounded like Biden was threatening the Speaker.

The Federalist senior legal correspondent Margot Cleveland commented, "Our Commander-in-Chief just threatened to take out the Speaker of the House."

"Yeah, this guy definitely thought up and wrote the op-Ed in today's Washington Post," National Review writer Jeff Blehar joked.

"what does this even mean?" Sen. Josh Hawley's press secretary Abigail Marone asked.

Targeted Victory vice president Matt Gorman noted, "Only one of them will have a job next year and it ain’t Biden…"

BIDEN 'PLAYING TO THE LEFT' WITH SUPREME COURT REFORM REEKS OF 'DESPERATION,' NBC'S CHUCK TODD SAYS

Johnson himself responded to the video on X, posting a video of former President Trump during his debate with Biden.

"I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either," Trump said.

Biden’s proposal to "reform" the Supreme Court and limit presidential immunity has been seen as a highly improbable plan within a heavily divided Congress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.