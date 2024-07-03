Biden 'will be out of the race within a couple of weeks' if polling, performance issues persist: Doug Schoen

Former Clinton adviser Doug Schoen told "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday that President Biden may have "no choice" but to abandon his 2024 campaign amid growing concerns from within the Democratic Party over his capability and electability.

DOUG SCHOEN: The fact of the matter is, despite what the Biden campaign says, if the Democratic establishment, the congressional leadership, the grassroots of the party say he can't handle a campaign, he's not up to the job, he's too old – and the leadership of the party, Presidents Obama and Clinton, the congressional leadership, say the same thing publicly or privately, Joe Biden will have no choice but to drop out. He cannot sustain a campaign if the party turns against him. And everything I'm seeing now is that is both happening and happening with great rapidity.

States that were not in play, are now in play. And the seven swing states all show comfortable leads. If that continues, it will be impossible, in my judgment, for Joe Biden to stay in the race politically. And if the cognitive issues appear as serious as they did during the debate, I can tell you he will be out of the race within a couple of weeks.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Biden has told a "key ally" that he knows he may not be able to win re-election if he cannot convince the American people he is fit to serve after his disastrous debate performance.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates disputed the report shortly after it was published.

"That claim is absolutely false. If the New York Times had provided us with more than 7 minutes to comment, we would have told them so," he told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Biden, who at age 81 is the oldest president in the nation's history, is facing the roughest stretch of his bid for a second term in the White House.

His halting delivery and stumbling answers at the CNN Presidential Debate last Thursday sparked widespread panic in the Democratic Party and spurred calls from political pundits, editorial writers and party donors for Biden to step aside as the party's 2024 standard-bearer. In the past 24 hours, a small but growing number of elected Democrats have also urged the president to end his re-election bid.

