Biden and Trump pardons both 'flout the rule of law,' Washington Post says

The Washington Post denounced pardons from both former President Biden and President Donald Trump that were issued on Monday as Biden exited and Trump entered into office.

"The outgoing and incoming presidents both abused their pardon powers on Monday, undermining the rule of law and setting dangerous precedents that perpetuate America’s divisions," The Washington Post editorial board wrote on Tuesday in an article headlined, "Pardons from Biden and Trump flout the rule of law."

"President Joe Biden started the trouble by issuing preemptive pardons for five family members as well as former members of his administration," the Post wrote. "His rash action opens the door for future presidents to likewise immunize their families and staffs from merely theoretical prosecution by their successors — as though future presidents should be considered enemies whose actions must be defended against."

PRESIDENT BIDEN PARDONS HIS SIBLINGS JUST MINUTES BEFORE LEAVING OFFICE

But the Post also leveled accusations against Trump of encouraging "future acts of barbarity in support of political aims."

"After his inauguration, President Donald Trump ended the day by giving clemency to everyone who had tried to keep him in power at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including those who had been convicted of seditious conspiracy," The Post continued. "His reckless handout risks emboldening militias and others to commit future acts of barbarity in support of political aims. When such violence is tolerated, it happens more often."

The Post argued that the recent pardons issued by both Biden and Trump damage the rule of law and lend credence to critics on both sides of the political spectrum.

4 TRUMP RIVALS THAT BIDEN DIDN'T PARDON

"This is not the way the rule of law works," the D.C. media outlet said. "It is always going to be possible to dream up 'exceptional circumstances' to justify giving associates and family members get-out-of-jail-free cards."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is also true that prosecutors can harass people without bringing charges, forcing them to incur significant legal costs," the Post continued. "But the Constitution gives every defendant the right to a speedy trial before a jury of peers, the opportunity to avoid self-incrimination and to appeal. Trump has availed himself of these rights, and so can anyone he pursues."