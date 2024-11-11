Stefanik to reportedly meet Israeli president after Trump names her next UN ambassador

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., will reportedly meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog when he visits the nation's capital on Tuesday after President-elect Donald Trump named the House Republican Conference chair to be his next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Herzog is expected to meet with multiple high-profile lawmakers in D.C. Tuesday, including President Biden, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Stefanik, his office told The Times of Israel. The meeting with Stefanik comes shortly after Trump said she would be his next ambassador to the United Nations.

On Monday, Trump confirmed reports that he would be nominating the GOP conference chairwoman to be his next UN ambassador, noting how she "is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter."

WHAT STEFANIK'S HOUSE TENURE REVEALS ABOUT WHAT TYPE OF UN AMBASSADOR SHE MAY BE

Stefanik, the top Republican in the House of Representatives, is also a firm supporter of Israel and has been a leading voice challenging the rising tide of antisemitism on college campuses following the tragic Hamas massacre of innocent Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023.

Stefanik, for example, made headlines last year after pressing the presidents of three of the nation's most prestigious colleges to share whether they thought "calling for the genocide of Jews" was against their codes of conduct. Eventually, pressure from Stefanik and other GOP leaders resulted in the presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania to resign.

"The work ahead is immense as we see antisemitism skyrocketing coupled with four years of catastrophically weak US leadership that significantly weakened our national security and diminished our standing in the eyes of both allies and adversaries," Stefanik said in a statement to the New York Post after news broke she had been tapped for the UN ambassadorship.

STEFANIK SPARS WITH HEAD OF TOP SCHOOL OVER FAILING GRADE ON ANTISEMITISM, STUNNING WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIM

Stefanik will be the first major policymaker to meet with Herzog on Tuesday, with their meeting scheduled at 9:00 a.m. EST, The Times of Israel reported.

Herzog will then reportedly meet with Graham and Biden afterward.

A spokesperson for Graham told Fox News Digital that their meeting was "not yet confirmed" but that they were working out scheduling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Herzog's visit to the U.S. comes amid the Jewish Federations of North America's General Assembly, held Sunday through Tuesday in the nation's capital, during which Herzog will be a keynote speaker.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Stefanik and Herzog but did not hear back prior to publication time.