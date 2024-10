Former first lady Melania Trump said her son, Barron Trump, is doing well during his first semester of college at New York University.

Melania Trump, 54, spoke about her son's experience at college during an appearance Tuesday on Fox News' "The Five."

"He's doing great," she said. "He loves his classes and his professors. He's doing well. He's thriving, and he's enjoying to be in New York City again."

Barron Trump, 18, is attending the Stern School of Business at NYU, his father, former President Donald Trump, previously told the Daily Mail.

The former president and current Republican nominee for president said his son liked the school.

The first-year college student graduated from high school in May from the elite Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"He's always been a very good student, he's smart," Trump previously told the New York Post.

Barron Trump made his political debut on July 9, when his father introduced him at a campaign rally in Florida.

Melania Trump's Tuesday appearance on "The Five" coincided with the release of her memoir, "Melania," which hit shelves on Tuesday.