Australian broadcast chair unleashes on Joe Rogan: 'Deeply repulsive'

Australian Broadcasting Corporation chairman Kim Williams gave a frank and critical opinion of Joe Rogan on Tuesday, suggesting the podcast host was taking advantage of the American public.

When asked to offer his thoughts on Rogan during his address to the Australian National Press Club, Williams admitted that he was not a consumer of "The Joe Rogan Experience" — a comment that drew laughter from the audience.

"I think people like Mr. Rogan prey on people's vulnerabilities," he said. "They prey on fear. They prey on anxiety. They prey on all the elements that contribute to uncertainty in society."

He also suggested that Rogan pushes the idea that entrepreneurial and conspiratorial "fantasy" outcomes are a normal part of the "social narrative."

"I personally find it deeply repulsive and to think that someone has such remarkable power in the United States is something that I look at in disbelief," he said.

Williams said he was shocked that Rogan could be considered a source of entertainment when he and other similar figures are "treating the public as plunder for purposes that are really quite malevolent."

The Williams video quickly drew the attention of Rogan, who posted, "LOL WUT," on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Rogan's publicist for further comment.

After President-elect Donald Trump won the election, many Democrats realized the power independent podcasters like Rogan have with modern voters. Vice President Kamala Harris, for various reported reasons despite being invited, failed to do an interview with Rogan in a move widely regarded as an avoidable blunder.

Rogan has espoused liberal views at times and expressed support for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in 2020 when he sought the Democratic nomination. However, in 2024, Rogan endorsed Trump shortly before the election.

Several media personalities have suggested Rogan and other podcasters handed Trump the election by spreading "misinformation" and urged Democrats to cultivate their own podcast that rivals "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Rogan referenced complains on the left that they need their "own Joe Rogan" on Tuesday.

"I think these ‘Call Her Daddy’ shows and all these different shows that [Harris] went on - I mean I'm sure they had an impact, but I think that in the future… I'm sure they're scrambling to try to create their own version of this show," Rogan said. "This is one thing that keeps coming up like, ‘We need our own Joe Rogan,’ right? But they had me, I was on their side!"

