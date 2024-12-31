The Atlantic snags Washington Post staffers as it prepares to 'rigorously' cover Trump

Progressive outlet The Atlantic has snagged some of The Washington Post’s top political journalists ahead of the new year.

According to a new report from The New York Times, the outlet is looking to boost its political coverage for the second Trump presidency.

The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, told The Times, "We want to cover the incoming administration rigorously. I want to build our team with the best political reporters and editors I can find."

The outlet’s political expansion made waves after it recently snagged two prominent Washington Post reporters for its own roster – The Post’s senior national political correspondent Ashley Parker and national political reporter Michael Scherer.

The Times mentioned that the two prominent journalists will "join a formidable political team at The Atlantic that includes Elaina Plott Calabro, McKay Coppins and Mark Leibovich."

The outlet wants to hire "roughly a dozen new reporters and editors to beef up its politics coverage," The Times wrote, citing an Atlantic spokesperson.

The Atlantic is in talks to hire even more Washington Post reporters soon, the outlet said, citing sources familiar with the discussions. It also hired Washington Post national security reporter Shane Harris earlier this year.

The hiring spree comes after a year of success and growth for the liberal publication. The Atlantic announced that it had surpassed one million subscribers earlier this year and has since added over 100,000 more.

Billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs, has a controlling interest in The Atlantic through her ownership of Emerson Collective. She is also a Democratic megadonor and close friends with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, The Post has endured a year of turmoil.

Executive editor Sally Buzbee left the outlet in June in a surprise move that was followed by a newsroom restructuring that insiders have described as "head-spinning" and "poorly handled."

This all happened as financial woes continued to plague The Washington Post, which has struggled to remain profitable in recent years. The paper lost over $70 million and half of its audience in 2023.

The paper is on track to lose $77 million in 2024.

Just before the election, The Post lost 250,000 paid subscribers, multiple editorial board members and editor-at-large Robert Kagan after owner Jeff Bezos prevented the paper from endorsing a 2024 presidential candidate. The paper was set to endorse Harris before Bezos intervened.

The Washington Post did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.