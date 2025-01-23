Expand / Collapse search
AOC complains to Jon Stewart that ‘normalized’ Trump is ‘so much more dangerous’ in second term

'In some ways, he clowns them. It doesn't look like holding to protocol, it looks like submission,' Stewart observed.

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals why she thinks Trump is a fascist Video

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals why she thinks Trump is a fascist

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained during a Twitch livestream Sunday why she and her fellow Democrats call former President Trump a fascist. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and liberal comedian Jon Stewart lamented the "normalizing" of President Donald Trump by Democrats and Big Tech during the latest podcast episode of "The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart," released on Thursday.

Stewart marveled at how Democrats' preserved "decorum" during Trump's inauguration on Monday, calling it a "surreal scene" to behold four years after the Capitol riot. 

"In some ways, [Trump] clowns them. It doesn't look like holding to protocol, it looks like submission," he observed. 

Stewart said the party's intense opposition to Trump during the campaign now seemed "performative."

RACHEL MADDOW SLAMS PRESENCE OF TECH CEOS AT TRUMP’S INAUGURATION: ‘HOW IS THIS HAPPENING IN AMERICA?’

Jon Stewart, AOC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., spoke to "The Weekly Show" host Jon Stewart about Democrats' reaction to President Trump the second time around. ("The Weekly Show" via X/Screenshot)

"When you’re creating apocalyptic messaging about a fascist —" Stewart began.

"Literally!" Ocasio-Cortez chimed in.

"Literally, who is coming over and doing these things, and then when he wins, sitting down with watercress sandwiches and cream cheese, and doing the whole nine yards, it makes you wonder, did you believe any of the s— you were saying before?" Stewart continued. "Or was that something that was just a part of your messaging?"

The progressive congresswoman agreed with Stewart's assessment, claiming Trump was "so much more dangerous" this time around because "he is much more normalized" than he was during his first term.

Trump and Vance arrive to the inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. () (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)

"The first time, people were really on edge, they were on guard, they were very vigilant about any break that he would have with these norms. This time, the norms are becoming him. The norms are embracing him," she continued.

Despite years of tension between Big Tech leaders and President Trump, CEOs at major tech companies have warmed up to Trump since the election.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk were all in attendance at the president's inauguration on Monday.

Ocasio-Cortez referenced luxury clothing designer Oscar de la Renta dressing women in the First and Second families at inaugural events as signs of the cultural shift.

Ivanka Trump stands between husband Jared Kushner and Elon Musk who exchange pleasantries. Also pictured, Jeff Bezos.

Ivanka Trump stands between husband Jared Kushner and Elon Musk who exchange pleasantries. Also pictured, Jeff Bezos. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"All of these people that were scared before of being associated with him. From the most common, basic level, to the most elite level, they're all, all in now," she continued.

"Because this is now a billionaire feeding frenzy. It is a kiss a-- race. It is, how can I show how much fealty I have to Donald Trump in order to get my digs?"

"What’s really important for people to understand now and every day of this administration, is that you’re being ripped off. You’re being ripped off, dude! Like, everyone is being ripped off," she said. "And he goes up there, and he says what he wants to say, but he’s just the quintessential New York con man."

CEO of Meta and Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attend the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump is sworn in

CEO of Meta and Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attend the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.      (Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS)

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.