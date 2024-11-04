'Antiracist' author pleads with men not to 'fall for Trump’s fears' on election eve

Left-wing author and academic Ibram X. Kendi pleaded with men not to "fall for" former President Trump's "fears" on the eve of Election Day.

Kendi, a leading proponent of critical race theory and author of "How to be an Antiracist" and "Antiracist Baby," made his appeal to male voters in a social media post on Monday.

"As a man, I’m just not scared like Trump. I’m not scared of telling the truth. I’m not scared of humility. I’m not scared of people who don’t look like me. I’m not scared of immigrants, of powerful women, of working people, of trans people, of Muslims," he posted on X.

"I’m not scared of love. I’m not scared of radical change. I’m not scared of Putin. I’m not scared of fair fights. I’m not scared of admitting when I lose," Kendi's post continued. "Trump is trying to get men of all races to be scared like him. Once we are scared like him, he can arrest us with our fears. Once he can arrest us with our fears, he can control us through our fears while telling us he is freeing us. Let’s not fall for it. Let’s not fall for Trump’s fears. Men know a scared man when we see one.

Polls show Vice President Kamala Harris is struggling with male voters in the tight race, while she leads Trump among younger female voters.

On MSNBC on Sunday, Harris' husband Doug Emhoff called out young men who were considering voting for Trump, saying they needed to "do the research" about Trump's policies.

"You know the policies that he’s talking about will not help them in the economy. The policies he’s talking about have nothing to do with them," he told MSNBC host Symone Sanders.

Trump has made efforts to reach younger male voters by appearing on podcasts that are popular with this group, such as his 3-hour interview on "Joe Rogan Experience" in October.

Kendi's comment about Trump being scared of "powerful women" also comes on the heels of Harris surrogate Mark Cuban claiming Trump does not surround himself with "strong, intelligent women."

Cuban later walked back the remark, saying he knows "many strong, intelligent women voting for Trump."