Anti-Trump commentator admits Biden's pardon of Hunter is 'just deflating'

Former Congressman Joe Walsh, a frequent critic of President-elect Donald Trump, appeared on MSNBC Sunday night to criticize President Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden.

"This pardon is just deflating," Walsh said when asked about the move.

"For those of us who have been out there for a few years now yelling about what a unique threat Donald Trump is, for Joe Biden to do something like this: nobody’s above the law, we’ve been screaming," Walsh said.

"Well, Joe Biden just made clear his son Hunter is above the law," he added.

Walsh further told the media outlet, "Donald Trump lies every time he opens his mouth, we’ve been screaming. Joe Biden repeatedly lied about this. The politicization of the justice system, Donald Trump and his people have been screaming. That’s exactly what Biden said here."

The announcement that Biden would be pardoning his son was made by the White House on Sunday night. The pardon applies to offenses against the U.S. that Hunter Biden "has committed or may have committed" from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 1, 2024.

Hunter Biden previously pleaded guilty to all nine federal text charges brought against him by special counsel David Weiss back in September.

Before he entered the pleas in a Los Angeles court, U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi told Hunter he could face up to 17 years in prison along with a $1 million fine.

Trump previously predicted that Biden would pardon his son but responded directly to the president's announcement on Sunday.

"Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!"

