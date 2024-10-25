Anti-Trump comedian sends out alert over Trump momentum in polls, says it's time to ‘panic’

Actor and comedian Billy Eichner lashed out on Instagram over the current state of the presidential race, declaring that it’s "time to f------ panic" over former President Trump’s momentum in the polls.

Eichner, who starred in Disney’s live action "Lion King," posted a video to the social media site Thursday with a desperate message for liberals to get out and vote because he doesn’t "like the vibe" of this election season.

"Everyone has to get in the game here. We have two weeks. We can’t let what happened with Hillary in 2016 happen again," Eichner said, elsewhere calling Trump "very, very dangerous."

The comedian opened by stating he’s "getting a lot of texts and feeling a lot of people panicking and then other people saying, ‘No, no, no, don’t panic. Don’t panic.’ And I think those people are wrong."

"It is time to f------ panic, Okay? And not just panic but to do something about it."

Eichner went on to comment on how Trump and Kamala are in a dead heat nationally with Trump gaining steam less than two weeks ahead of election day.

"I’m just gonna be blunt. I don’t work for the Kamala campaign. I’m just gonna call it like I see it. The polls are not good. Trump has the momentum."

He then trashed the former president as a "f------ rapist, who’s been raping and sexually assaulting women his entire life."

He continued, stating, "He’s a f------ nepo baby, incompetent mother------, who is mentally disintegrating in front of our eyes, and his voters don’t seem to care."

Eichner called on "the rest of us f------ sane people" to "save this country, save the economy, save our most vulnerable citizens – working class people, women who don’t have access to abortions, LGBTQ anyone with half a f------- brain, the education department – which he wants to completely eliminate."

"He is a danger to the physical safety of American citizens everywhere, not to mention the economy, and to our own control over our personal freedoms – ­what we do with our body, what gets taught in schools," Eichner continued.

The actor added that he wasn’t comforted about Harris’ chances when speaking with voters recently.

"And I can feel it, I was out talking to voters yesterday. I did not like the vibe." He then went on to tell his followers where they can find more information on voter registration.