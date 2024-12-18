Expand / Collapse search
Media

Americans have a New Year's Resolution for the media: 'Tell the truth' in 2025

With trust in the news media at historic lows, Americans were united in their calls for outlets to be truthful and 'less biased'

Hannah Ray Lambert By Hannah Ray Lambert , Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi , Joshua Q. Nelson , Elizabeth Heckman , Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Published
Americans demand media 'tell the truth' in 2025 Video

Americans demand media 'tell the truth' in 2025

Voters across the nation in Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, New York and Oregon share their resolutions for the media in 2025.

With trust in journalistic institutions like newspapers and TV at historic lows, Americans across the country were united in their New Year's resolution for the media: "Tell the truth."

"I'm just so tired of the media just sliding it one way and not being fair to all parties," Rene told Fox News Digital in Canby, Oregon.

Only 31% of American adults expressed a "great deal" or "fair amount" of confidence that the media will report the news fully and accurately, according to polling released by Gallup in October. A larger share (36%) said they don't trust the media at all.

Newspapers

American trust in the media is at historic lows, with only 31% of adults confident that journalistic establishments will report the news fairly in 2024, Gallup polling showed. (iStock)

Goran in Birmingham, Michigan, said the media's New Year's resolution should be "to be unbiased and fair."

"I think that needs to return to American values and what we stand for," he added.

Justin from Knoxville, Tennessee, hopes "to see more congruence and see people kind of agree on things more and not so much attack each other."

"And maybe we could focus on some good things instead of all bad," Tracy said in Houston, Texas.

In New York City, Isabella said the media should "be less biased" in 2025.

"II feel like it'd be better to look at everything [rather] than just so, like, segregated viewpoints," the Ohio native said.

Americans speaking in front of tv screens

People in Oregon, Texas, Michigan, Tennessee and New York shared what they think the media's New Year's resolution should be. Variations of "tell the truth" were the most common answer.  (Fox News Digital)

Ethan in Birmingham told Fox News Digital the "media is divided right now."

"Everywhere you look, there's a different opinion," he said. "I just want true coverage and fair coverage of everybody."

Prominent newspapers, including The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times, came under fire this year for declining to endorse a presidential candidate. Post owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said the move was a "principled decision" to increase the paper's credibility.

LA Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong has similarly embarked on a campaign to take his paper in a more balanced direction, resulting in the resignations of several editorial board members. 

"It's a two-way street," Oscar in Houston said. "Always understand, try to understand both sides."

Hannah Ray Lambert reported from Canby, Oregon; Elizabeth Heckman reported from Houston; Joshua Q. Nelson reported from Birmingham, Michigan; Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi reported from Knoxville, Tennessee; and Nikolas Lanum reported from New York.

Hannah Ray Lambert is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.