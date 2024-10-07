Adult film stars announce $100,000 ad campaign warning Project 2025 will ban pornography, imprison people

A group of adult film stars announced their $100,000 ad campaign on porn sites warning users that Project 2025 would ban pornography and imprison people who produce it.

The 17 pornographic film actors announced the "Hands Off My Porn" pledge on Monday, criticizing the 2025 Mandate for Leadership proposed by conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, ahead of the presidential election.

"Conservatives are planning to criminalize porn," the "Hands Off My Porn" pledge website reads. "Don't let them control what you watch!"

The "Hands Off My Porn" ads will run in the swing states – Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada – reportedly targeting younger men who are the biggest consumers of the porn industry, according to the Survey Center on American Life, the New York Times reported.

Pornographic film actor, director and producer, Siouxsie Q, who is one of the people leading the campaign, told Fox News Digital in a statement that she has "never seen a threat against our community as severe and real as Project 2025."

"Not only will it hurt actors, crew, directors and more, but it infringes on the rights of our fans to view consenting adults in content created by, and for, adults only," she said. "Our consumers and allies need to know that and know what they're voting on. The people behind Project 2025 are absolutely serious, and if they win, there will be no stopping them."

"Project 2025 is the $22 million dollar roadmap for the next Trump Administration that uses the full weight of the US government to criminalize pornography," the website states. "This plan was written by over 140 Trump Appointees and endorsed by over 100 Conservative Organizations."

Many in the media have portrayed Project 2025 as a right-wing agenda that a potential second Trump administration would implement, but its founders and current leaders maintain that its product, past and present, speaks for itself. From the Reagan administration through the present, the Heritage Foundation has published its Mandate for Leadership series almost every election cycle.

Democrats repeatedly claimed Trump is tied to the Heritage project, but he says he has not read it and does not support it. In one statement, to distance himself from the proposed agenda, he said: "I disagree with some of the things they’re saying, and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal" in July.

He reiterated his stance while debating Vice President Kamala Harris, stating: "As you know, and as she knows better than anyone, I have nothing to do with Project 2025. That's out there. I haven't read it. I don't want to read it purposely. I'm not going to read it."

"This was a group of people that got together. They came up with some ideas, I guess some good, some bad. But it makes no difference," he added. "Everybody knows I'm an open book. Everybody knows what I'm going to do."

The "Hands Off My Porn" site outlines the talking points of Project 2025 regarding pornography.

Project 2025 states in its official Mandate for Leadership that pornography is the "omnipresent propagation of transgender ideology and sexualization of children."

"It has no claim to First Amendment protection. Its purveyors are child predators and misogynistic exploiters of women," the agenda reads. "Their product is as addictive as any illicit drug and as psychologically destructive as any crime. Pornography should be outlawed."

"The people who produce and distribute it should be imprisoned. Educators and public librarians who purvey it should be classed as registered sex offender," the agenda continues. "And telecommunications and technology firms that facilitate its spread should be shuttered."

The Heritage Foundation did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

