Actress Jennifer Lawrence explains why she is endorsing Harris, slams laws written by ‘random White men’

Actress Jennifer Lawrence spoke to People Magazine about how abortion access is the key issue driving her support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lawrence, an Oscar-winning actress, rose to fame as the protagonist in the film adaptation of "The Hunger Games" franchise, has frequently spoken out about her feminist views. This election, she told People Magazine, is one where "abortion is literally on the ballot."

"I'm voting for Kamala Harris because I think she's an amazing candidate and I know that she will do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights," she told the celebrity news outlet. "That's the most important thing, is to not let somebody into the White House who is going to ban abortion."

Lawrence has continued her career of storytelling by both producing and promoting films through her production company, Excellent Cadaver. She spoke about two upcoming documentary films her company will release in 2024, one of which is Zurawski v Texas. This documentary will shed light on abortion providers who sued the state of Texas in 2023, and is reportedly co-produced with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

"Women are dying," Lawrence said, suggesting the film project could "enlighten people's idea of what abortion is and why certain people need abortions — and why it's so important to keep lawmakers out of families and out of people's doctors' offices… These laws are made by random [W]hite men, and they're not made by healthcare providers."

The other documentary film, Bread and Roses, is from Afghan filmmaker Sahra Mani, and shows the plight of Afghan women under Taliban rule.

People Magazine reported on how Lawrence hopes these film projects can have a political impact, "Lawrence hopes both films inspire audiences to contact their leaders, donate, volunteer — and most of all, she says, exercise their civic duty. ‘Take action by voting,’ she says. ‘The most important thing that we can do right now is just vote.’"