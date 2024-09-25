Expand / Collapse search
Actress Jennifer Lawrence explains why she is endorsing Harris, slams laws written by ‘random White men’

'Women are dying,' Lawrence said amid America's national battle over abortion access

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Actress Jennifer Lawrence spoke to People Magazine about how abortion access is the key issue driving her support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lawrence, an Oscar-winning actress, rose to fame as the protagonist in the film adaptation of "The Hunger Games" franchise, has frequently spoken out about her feminist views. This election, she told People Magazine, is one where "abortion is literally on the ballot." 

"I'm voting for Kamala Harris because I think she's an amazing candidate and I know that she will do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights," she told the celebrity news outlet. "That's the most important thing, is to not let somebody into the White House who is going to ban abortion."

Lawrence has continued her career of storytelling by both producing and promoting films through her production company, Excellent Cadaver. She spoke about two upcoming documentary films her company will release in 2024, one of which is Zurawski v Texas. This documentary will shed light on abortion providers who sued the state of Texas in 2023, and is reportedly co-produced with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

Jennifer Lawrence appears at at an awards event

Jennifer Lawrence speaks onstage during the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York on May 11, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD)

JENNIFER LAWRENCE FLAMED FOR CLAIMING SHE WAS FIRST-EVER FEMALE ACTION MOVIE LEAD: 'OH HONEY, NO'

"Women are dying," Lawrence said, suggesting the film project could "enlighten people's idea of what abortion is and why certain people need abortions — and why it's so important to keep lawmakers out of families and out of people's doctors' offices… These laws are made by random [W]hite men, and they're not made by healthcare providers."

The other documentary film, Bread and Roses, is from Afghan filmmaker Sahra Mani, and shows the plight of Afghan women under Taliban rule.

Jennifer Lawrence appears at an event

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023, in Paris, France. ((Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images))

JENNIFER LAWRENCE BASHES 'RADICAL WING' OF REPUBLICANS PUSHING VOTER RESTRICTIONS IN NEW PSA

People Magazine reported on how Lawrence hopes these film projects can have a political impact, "Lawrence hopes both films inspire audiences to contact their leaders, donate, volunteer — and most of all, she says, exercise their civic duty. ‘Take action by voting,’ she says. ‘The most important thing that we can do right now is just vote.’"

Harris campaign is trying to be ‘strategically quiet’: Lydia Moynihan Video

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.