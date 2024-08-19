ABC presidential debate moderator links Trump to KKK in DNC interview

ABC News anchor and presidential debate moderator Linsey Davis echoed talking points from the Harris-Walz campaign when she linked former President Trump to the KKK during an interview Monday night.

At the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Davis spoke to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about an upcoming campaign event Trump will hold in the town of Howell.

"As you know, former President Donald Trump is expected to go campaign in Howell, Michigan, tomorrow. Many people are aware that a month ago, in Howell, KKK protesters marched in the streets with the white robes on and suggested that they support Donald Trump. I’m curious if you make anything about that connection and him going in particularly to Howell tomorrow," Davis said.

Whitmer responded, "Well, you know, anyone who’s doing a little bit of research might have said, ‘That’s really a bad idea, look at the optics.’ You’re showing up where the KKK was just at the same time you’re in Michigan."

She added, "I mean, this is, I think, a troubling strategy that we see from the other side to divide us and to scare us and to stoke fear and anger. And contrast to what we are going to see all week, this is a gathering of joyful, happy warriors. We are rolling up our sleeves, we’re doing the work, we take no one and no vote for granted."

Davis’ question resembled a statement Harris’ Michigan communications director Alyssa Bradley made regarding Trump’s event on Saturday.

"The racists and White supremacists who marched in Trump’s name last month in Howell have all watched him praise Hitler, defend neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, and tell far-right extremists to ‘stand back and stand by.’ Trump’s actions have encouraged them, and Michiganders can expect more of the same when he comes to town next week," Bradley said.

Though the Harris campaign linked the location to White supremacists and the KKK, President Biden himself made a trip to Howell, Michigan, to promote his "Build Back Better" agenda in 2021.

Davis and ABC News host David Muir are set to moderate an upcoming presidential debate between Harris and Trump on ABC News September 10.

