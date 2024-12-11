Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

'60 Minutes' reporter Lesley Stahl admits worry about future of legacy media: 'I'm very dark about it'

Trust in media has repeatedly polled at record lows

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
60 Minutes reporter Lesley Stahl is extremely worried about legacy media Video

60 Minutes reporter Lesley Stahl is extremely worried about legacy media

"60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl spoke to Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan about the state of the press after the 2024 presidential election.

"60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl admitted feeling "very dark" about the future of the free press considering President-elect Donald Trump is taking office again.

Stahl took part in an event at the 92NY Center for Culture & Arts with columnist Peggy Noonan in November, where the topic was a reflection on the 2024 presidential election. During their conversation, they lamented falling trust in and attention to the mainstream media.

"The press is fraying," Stahl said.

Lesley Stahl and Donald Trump

"60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl discussed the state of the media after Trump's re-election. (AP Photos)

FOX NEWS CHANNEL MAKES HISTORY AS MSNBC, CNN CONTINUE TO IMPLODE SINCE ELECTION DAY

"Yeah, totally," Noonan replied, though she argued this has been a common attitude over the last 20 years. "Nothing’s going to stop you from being the free press."

"You really are a sunny person, aren’t you?" Stahl remarked. "I’m very worried about the press, extremely worried about the press."

Stahl pointed out that legacy media continues to have record low levels of trust "down there with the lawyers," largely due to people like Trump and Elon Musk insisting "legacy media is dead."

Elon Musk and Trump

Stahl suggested Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump's pushback on legacy media could be a factor. (Brandon Bell)

Stahl added, "But it is kind of, sort of hobbling right now. And I don’t know how it recovers. I’m very dark about it."

Noonan added other issues contributing to legacy media struggling, like the rise in technology, and was pessimistic about the future.

"We’re talking about something so essential that you don’t want to say, ‘Well, we’ll see.’ Or maybe, ‘The world will end, we’ll see.’ But if America lost freedom of the press and freedom of speech, it would be the beginning of losing everything," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

In October, a Gallup poll found that for the third year in a row, Americans had a historically low view of the press with only 31% expressing a "great deal" or "fair amount" of faith in the media to report news fairly and accurately.

Lesley Stahl on camera

Media has consistently polled record low levels of trust. (CBS 60 Minutes)

The same poll found 36% of Americans had no trust in the media with another 33% having "not very much" confidence in the press.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.